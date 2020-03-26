Coronavirus checks, direct deposits are coming. Here's everything you need to know.
As the coronavirus crisis ravages the U.S. economy, millions of Americans are urgently awaiting financial help from Congress in the form of direct cash payments.
Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump announced a bipartisan deal late Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion emergency economic package that includes direct cash payments to people across the country to help them through the crisis. The Senate passed the bill 96 to 0, and the House is expected to follow suit on Friday.
But who’s eligible to get a check, and for how much? How will it be sent, and will there be multiple payments?
Domain marketplace stops sale of coronavirus-related website listings
One of the largest independent domain marketplaces announced Thursday it would remove coronavirus-related domain names and no longer allow sellers to list them for sale.
“We’re seeing astronomical high prices being asked for these domains and find that unethical and unacceptable,” the company, DAN.com, said in a series of tweets Thursday morning.
The number of coronavirus-related domains have grown astronomically to more than 68,000 this year, according to Domaintools, a cyber intelligence company that tracks such registrations. Many of those carry spam, phishing attempts or malware, Domaintools’ vice president of product Jackie Abrams wrote in a blog post this week.
DAN encouraged their clients that own coronavirus domains to donate them to charities, government agencies or non-profits.
Share this -
Arata Yamamoto and Reuters
13m ago / 1:28 PM UTC
Japan calls virus a 'national crisis' after surge in Tokyo
Japan banned entry from Europe on Thursday and warned of a high risk that the outbreak would become rampant after a surge in Tokyo.
In a step towards a possible state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the outbreak as a "national crisis" in a task force meeting Thursday. Authorities are particularly worried that a jump in cases in Tokyo means Japan — which has so far escaped a mass spread that has hit Europe and North America — could now be on course for a big new wave.
On Thursday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned of the risk of an explosive rise in infections in the capital and asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through April 12. Japan’s Health Ministry reported 98 new cases Thursday, with more than a total of 1,200 reported infections as of Thursday. This comes just days after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic were postponed.
Share this -
Lucy Bayly
41m ago / 1:00 PM UTC
More than 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
A record-breaking 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses nationwide and ground the economy to a halt.
The massive spike in new jobless claims comes as nationwide lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have kept Americans from their workplaces, grinding businesses to a halt and forcing many companies to shutter or to lay off staff.
These numbers are just "the tip of the iceberg," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, noting that these figures do not even include data from this week.
Coronavirus burger makes the menu of Hanoi restaurant
Share this -
Reuters
2h ago / 11:55 AM UTC
G-20 leaders to meet remotely to tackle coronavirus challenges
Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will take part in a video call on Thursday to address the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, as global infections neared half a million with more than 21,000 dead.
G-20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed this week to develop an "action plan" to respond to the outbreak — which the International Monetary Fund expects will trigger a global recession — but they otherwise offered few details.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus will also address the leaders to seek support for ramping up funding and production of personal protection equipment for health workers amid a worldwide shortage.
This year's G-20 chair, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, called for the extraordinary virtual summit. He tweeted overnight that its goal was "to unite efforts towards a global response."
As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response. May God spare humanity from all harm.
Isobel van Hagen , Hernan Muñoz Ratto and Andy Eckardt
2h ago / 11:40 AM UTC
Spanish artists collaborate as lockdown is extended
Spanish musicians wear pajamas, sit in the bathtub, entertain their kids and dance with their pets in a light-hearted video for “Quédate En Tu Casa,” or "Stay in Your House," posted Wednesday. The new song was created by 17 Spanish artists all in their respective homes.
The song was created as the anthem for the #yomequedoencasafestival (I’m Staying Home Festival) — a series of performances via Instagram Live that has run for the last two weekends, and will continue this coming weekend.
Pompeo's use of term 'Wuhan virus' shows 'evil intention,' China says
China accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of having an "extreme evil intention" after he used the term "Wuhan virus" in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday that the continued use of the phrase was "slandering China's efforts to combat the disease" and was an attempt to jeopardize international collaboration to fight the virus.
"This American politician insists on defaming China against the international consensus," he said in a press briefing. "This is an attempt with extreme evil intention to divert domestic attention and putting the blame on others."
President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Beijing of concealing early knowledge of the virus but has since tweeted that he would no longer call it the "Chinese virus."
The US is back on track as U.S. President @realDonaldTrump stopped using the "Chinese virus". #coronavirus has no borders. We hope that the US will work together with China and the world when facing the challenges of the epidemic and maintain global public health security.
The institution's online count showed there have been at least 474,000 confirmed cases around the world, with more than 115,000 people recovering.
While China still has the most confirmed cases — more than 81,000 — it's reported local transmissions have slowed rapidly. Italy is the second most affected country, with the United States close behind, according to the university's data.
The numbers from the World Health Organisation are slightly behind the university's count, with 18,589 deaths as of Wednesday evening.