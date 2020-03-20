Chinese government officials start to remove face masks: state media

Local government officials in China appear to be removing their face masks in a bid to reassure the public that coronavirus is being brought under control, according to state media reports.

The Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of the city’s Communist Party, reported that officials in the cities of Shanghai, Nanjing and Suzhou have all removed their masks at government meetings or ceremonies where they have been present.

They are hoping that this will shift the focus away from the respiratory illness and towards a resumption of production, the newspaper added.