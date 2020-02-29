'Fight the virus not the people:' Demonstrators march against racism in San Francisco's Chinatown Hundreds of people gathered in San Francisco's Chinatown on Saturday to march against xenophobia caused by fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Demonstrators carried signs that read "Chinatown open for business" and "United we stand together." California Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, tweeted a photo of the gathering, calling coronavirus a "serious public threat" and "not an invitation to racial stereotyping." "Fight the virus not the people," he tweeted. Standing in solidarity with our Chinese American community & against racism & xenophobia. Coronavirus is a serious public health threat. It’s not an invitation to racial stereotyping.



Fight the virus, not the people. pic.twitter.com/1fXCHOPZhz — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 29, 2020 In Los Angeles, a group representing Koreatown restaurants said business in general was down about 50 percent in the last week after rumors spread that a Korean Air flight attendant with coronavirus had dined in the neighborhood, NBC Los Angeles reported. As a result, patrons canceled reservations at some restaurants and others called to check whether it was safe to visit the normally bustling area. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Friday that the flight attendant did not have symptoms while in L.A. and did not pose any risk to the general public.







Washington state testing over 50 people for coronavirus Washington state is currently testing more than 50 people for coronavirus who may have been infected in an outbreak linked to a nursing facility in Kirkland. Two people linked to the facility, LifeCare, have tested positive: a health care worker in her 40s and a resident of the facility in her 70s. Test results could come back as early as Saturday afternoon and additional positive cases are expected.







Pence touts 'productive' coronavirus meeting after additional travel restrictions announced Today we had a very productive meeting of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce in the Situation Room. We placed additional travel restrictions on Iran & we are increasing the travel advisory to level 4, urging Americans not to travel to specific regions in Italy & South Korea. pic.twitter.com/Npv5ADRijT — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 29, 2020







Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team carry protective and testing supplies while preparing to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to novel coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Feb. 29, 2020. David Ryder / Reuters







UConn cancels official travel to Italy, urges study-abroad students to return to U.S. The University of Connecticut said Saturday it was canceling all official travel to Italy and urged students already in the country for the university's study-abroad program to return to the United States as soon as possible. More than 300 students at UConn participate in overseas academic programs in 29 nations, including 88 in Italy. The school said its decision to have students return to the U.S. is due to circumstances surrounding coronavirus and comes after the CDC issued new guidance Friday evening. "To date, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the State of Connecticut or at UConn," the university said in a press release. The university had already decided to cancel all official travel to China and South Korea.







China reports plunge in manufacturing activity Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace on record in February, highlighting the damage from the coronavirus outbreak on the world's second-largest economy, CNBC reported. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a record low of 35.7 in February from 50.0 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, well below the 50-point mark that separates monthly growth from contraction. The somber readings provide the first official snapshot of the state of the Chinese economy since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.







22 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. A total of 22 cases of the new coronavirus have been diagnosed in the U.S., the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said Saturday. This does not include individuals who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship or Wuhan, China. At least four of the 22 cases are the result of community spread, which means that exact source of exposure is unclear. Community spread can occur when an infected individual has mild symptoms and does not realize that they are sick. At least nine patients have recovered, including patients in California, Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Wisconsin. During a press briefing Saturday, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Alex Azar said that most cases are mild to moderate and do not require hospitalization. For example, one of the most recently diagnosed patients, a woman who had traveled from South Korea to Washington, is at home and has not required hospitalization.






