Germany facing biggest challenge since WWII, Merkel says

Germany has not faced a challenge like the current coronavirus outbreak since World War II, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday in her first direct TV address to the nation in over 14 years in power, other than her annual New Year's speech.

Calling on people to "take it seriously," she said, adding that since World War II "there has not been a challenge to our country where our common solidly united action is so important."

Merkel, who is a physicist by training, said that while researchers were working under high pressure to develop a vaccine and medication to treat the new respiratory illness, the slowdown of virus was the only to deal with it.

"Germany has an excellent health system, perhaps one of the best in the world," she said. "But our hospitals, too, would be completely overwhelmed if too many patients would be delivered in too short a time."