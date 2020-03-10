Coronavirus is hard on older people — and scientists aren't sure why Older adults appear to be more severely at risk from the new coronavirus, while young children seem to be largely spared — and understanding why could be crucial to treating people with the illness it causes, according to scientists. Much remains unknown about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that is rapidly spreading around the world, but researchers have seized on a factor that seems to influence the severity of infections: the patient's age. While that is not particularly surprising, the statistics show that young children have made up very few of the confirmed cases so far, a divergence that isn't true for every illness. Understanding that question could help researchers figure out how to treat the illness, particularly in the older populations that appear to be more susceptible to it. Read the full story here. Share this -







Iran sees as spike of almost 900 new coronavirus cases Almost 900 new coronavirus cases were reported by health officials in Iran Tuesday. Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said there have been 881 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,042. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 291, with 54 new deaths registered overnight. Iran is one of the global hot spots of the coronavirus epidemic, along with Italy and South Korea. Share this -







Delta to make deep cuts as airline bookings decline sharply Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that it will make deep cuts throughout its network to cut costs as coronavirus drives down demand for air travel. The carrier’s announcement follows similar measures taken by American, United and JetBlue. The Atlanta-based carrier said it is reducing its international flying by as much as 25 percent and domestic capacity between 10 percent and 15 percent. Share this -







E.U. Parliament president in self-isolation after travel to Italy Davide Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, said Tuesday he was in self-isolation at his Brussels home after recent travel to Italy. "I have decided after having been in Italy over the last weekend, as a precaution, to follow the indicated measures and to exercise my function as president from my home in Brussels in compliance with the 14 days indicated by the health protocol," Sassoli said in a statement. #COVID19 obliges us to be responsible and cautious. Following the latest measures in Italy, I will fulfil my role as President from my home in Brussels, as a precautionary measure, in line with the 14 days indicated by the @Europarl_EN health protocol https://t.co/9YIntFZamx pic.twitter.com/6TFyW2op1p — David Sassoli (@EP_President) March 10, 2020 The European Parliament on Monday decided to shorten its monthly gathering due to coronavirus concerns. “COVID-19 obliges everyone to be responsible and to be cautious," Sassoli said, adding that the parliament will continue to exercise its duties. The whole of Italy, which reported more than 9,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday, is on an unprecedented lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Share this -







New York City confirms 5 more coronavirus cases New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the city has confirmed five new coronavirus cases, with broader New York tri-state area cases now totaling more than 160. The increase comes as the city takes action in hopes of halting community spread of the new coronavirus, including a request for people to stay off public transportation if possible. The mayor, along with Governor Andrew Cuomo, have been vocal critics of the federal government's response to the coronavirus. Share this -







Rome's Spanish Steps have been virtually deserted Tuesday after the whole of Italy went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Remo Casilli / Reuters Share this -







British Airways cancels all flights to and from Italy amid lockdown U.K. carrier British Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Italy as the country moved into full lockdown amid its growing coronavirus epidemic Tuesday. "In light of the Italian government's announcement and the U.K. government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today," the airline said in a statement. On Monday, the whole of Italy was placed under lockdown until next month in an unprecedented attempt to beat coronavirus in Europe’s worst-affected country. The same day Britain's Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to Italy. Share this -







International students are still trapped in Wuhan six weeks on Patience Dalieh, a student currently in Wuhan. BEIJING — On Jan. 27, days after the Chinese city of Wuhan began its lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Hafsa Tayyab appeared in an online video alongside a group of fellow Pakistani students appealing to their government to get them out. "We were hopeful," Tayyab told NBC last week. She thought her plea might be answered. But almost six weeks on, she is among the hundreds of students still stranded in the quarantined city, desperate to return home — long after classmates from other nations were airlifted away from the coronavirus outbreak's ground zero. Read the full story here Share this -





