Coronavirus is making America's rats desperate America's rats are being hit hard by the coronavirus. As millions of Americans shelter indoors to combat the deadly virus, which has claimed over 21,000 U.S. lives, many businesses — including restaurants and grocery stores— have closed or limited operations, cutting off many rodents' main sources for food. On deserted streets across the country, rats are in dire survival mode, experts say. "If you take rats that have been established in the area or somebody's property and they're doing well, the reason they're doing well is because they're eating well," Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist, told NBC News. "Ever since coronavirus broke out, not a single thing has changed with them, because someone's doing their trash exactly the same in their yard as they've always done it — poorly." Read the full story here.







FDNY emergency medical technician who worked 9/11 rescue dies An emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department who worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after 9/11 has died, the department said early Monday Gregory Hodge, 59, was a 24-year veteran of FDNY most recently working as a watch commander at the emergency management office. "EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before." The Manhattan resident began his career assigned to a station in Harlem and later worked in the Bronx. He is survived by an adult son.







Photo: Young love in Wuhan A couple embrace near the Yangtze River in Wuhan on Sunday. Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images






