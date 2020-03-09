Coronavirus mask mania spurs internet’s gray markets into action Coronavirus-related products are still for sale across most major social media platforms, including through person-to-person messaging systems, despite some efforts to crack down on black- and gray-market activity around the outbreak. Facebook temporarily banned ads and listings in its Craigslist-style classifieds section Marketplace for coronavirus masks Friday, but searches like “N95 mask surgical mask supplier” on Facebook turned up a variety of marketers selling on Pages and Groups. The offerings highlight how the fringe markets of social media have seized on the coronavirus and been able to fly under the radar of broader efforts to stop misinformation and profiteering around it. Some accounts that purport to market other illicit goods such as drugs have even turned to coronavirus-related products. Read the full story here. Share this -







Pelosi to hold meeting with House chairs over coronavirus House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday that she plans to hold a meeting with House committee chairs to discuss the coronavirus outbreak after their regular weekly Democratic leadership meeting Monday night, according to a source familiar with the matter. The meeting comes amid rising anxiety in Congress about the risk of exposure to the virus. Republican Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Doug Collins of Georgia both said in statements this week that they will self-quarantine at home in their districts for 14 days after they came in contact with someone now hospitalized with COVID-19 at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced late Sunday that he will also stay home in Texas for 14 days after he had a brief interaction with a person attending CPAC who has tested positive for the virus. There is rising pressure on congressional leadership to protect lawmakers, even potentially recessing for a period of weeks, two Democratic sources told NBC News. Members are concerned they could bring the virus home to their districts, and some also want to be in their districts to help handle the crisis, sources told NBC News. Members plan to raise concerns with Pelosi at the weekly leadership meeting, two sources said. It's Pelosi's decision whether to keep the House in session or make changes in the schedule.







The scene on Capitol Hill A custodian walks past the office of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who is voluntarily quarantining after interacting with a person who has coronavirus, on Capitol Hill on Monday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images







2nd person dies in California A woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks died on Monday morning, the Santa Clara Public Health Department said — bringing the California death toll to two people. She was the first person in Santa Clara County who was confirmed to be infected with the disease caused by coronavirus without any known history of international travel, or contact with an infected person — suggesting she contracted the disease in the community. "This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk," said Dr. Sara Cody, a health official for Santa Clara County.







Courts and coronavirus A few federal courts around the country are beginning to reduce or restrict operations or access in view of the coronavirus. All jury trials, both civil and criminal, have been postponed in Seattle and Tacoma federal courts. Grand juries are not meeting there, either. Federal courts in New York's Southern District, including Manhattan, are restricting entry. No one will be allowed in who traveled within the past 14 days to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran, or who had close contact with someone who has. The chief judge has also ordered that no jail inmates can be brought to court for hearings if they have a fever. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts has notified all federal courts to make certain they can maintain essential functions in the event of a pandemic, by substituting teleconferences for face-to-face meetings, requiring staff to stay home at the first sign of symptoms and encouraging more telework.







Ohio governor: Three people have tested positive This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 9, 2020







7-year-old in NYC diagnosed with coronavirus New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that a seven-year-old girl in the Bronx has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. This is not the first child in the U.S. to be diagnosed. An elementary school student in Indiana, as well as another New York City child, have also been diagnosed. But overall, children comprise a small percentage of total cases worldwide, including just 2.4 percent of reported cases in China, where the outbreak started. Among those children, complications from the virus have been rare. No deaths have been reported so far in young children.







Netanyahu says anyone entering Israel from abroad will be isolated for 14 days Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that anyone entering the country from abroad, including citizens, would be isolated for 14 days. "This is a tough decision, but it is essential to maintain public health — and public health precedes everything," Netanyahu said. The rule will be in place for at least two weeks. Netanyahu made the announcement during a series of discussions with other leaders regarding the coronavirus outbreak. He also said he was working on plans to maintain the Israeli economy.







Drive-in coronavirus testing in Germany Dr. Roxana Sauer, dressed in a protective suit, demonstrates the procedure of taking a nasal swab from a visitor in his car to test for possible coronavirus at the Kreissklinik Gross Gerau regional clinic on Monday in Germany. The clinic recently began offering the drive-in service as a means to prevent possibly infected patients from coming in contact with other hospital visitors or staff. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen sharply in recent days to over 900. Alex Grimm / Getty Images






