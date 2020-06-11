Coronavirus means an uncertain future for businesses and cities that depend on yearly black events For two decades, South Florida entrepreneur Keith Jones has made a living entertaining vacationers on land and sea, through his Grown & Sexy cruises and concerts in the sun. These days, the only land Jones sees is the patch outside his home or the asphalt between home and Home Depot. Like backers of some of the most popular events on this year’s social calendar, Jones has seen his efforts to host hundreds thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic and its attendant mandates for lockdowns and social distancing. “Everything's just thrown up in the air,” said Jones, known as “Super Lover KJ” to his former Florida radio fans. “It's just a crazy period right now. It's totally devastated my business. I mean, I'm making no money. I mean, not a dime.” A check of some of the most popular draws with African Americans found nearly every organizer scrambling to regroup. Read the full story here. Share this -







Nashville delays next reopening phase, citing uptick in new coronavirus cases Nashville is delaying its next reopening phase as the city saw a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Mayor John Cooper said during a media briefing Thursday. "As of today, the majority of our public health metrics are satisfactory. But our 14-day new case average remains slightly elevated, prompting us to stay in Phase Two of our Roadmap for Reopening Nashville," Cooper said. Tennessee's capital city will focus on offering more testing, contact tracing and education efforts, specifically in southeast Nashville, where "nearly 50 percent" of all new cases were detected in the past month, said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force. More than 6,600 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nashville and Davidson County, including 56 new cases in the past 24 hours.







More than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas, but a decrease from record total The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas decreased Thursday after setting a record on three consecutive days. On Thursday morning, 2,008 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, down from 2,153 on Wednesday. Even with the decline, Thursday's hospitalizations represents a 32 percent increase from May 25, when 1,511 were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Texas is one of at least nine states facing a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.







We are looking closely at daily COVID testing by region to tell us what we need to know as we reopen.



Yesterday's results show that the positive rate remains low. pic.twitter.com/TS3jN1ugfd — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 11, 2020







New unemployment claims rise by 1.5 million as stocks drop sharply on new coronavirus case concerns More than 1.5 million people filed for unemployment for the first time last week, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. The jobless claims add to a devastating run of economic data that has shown the number of Americans continuing to apply for unemployment benefits jump to 20 million in the last four months, as coronavirus shutdowns have pushed businesses to furlough or lay off workers. But the pace of jobless claims continues to decline, with Thursday's data adding to the trend. The claims came slightly below economists' expectations of 1.6 million first-time jobless claims and is a third of the peak of claims from early April. Read the full story here.







After COVID-19 destroyed her lungs, young Chicago woman receives double transplant Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus. Only a few other COVID-19 survivors, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants. Read more.







Pentagon's top biomedical lab picks three COVID-19 vaccine candidates for more research The Defense Department's largest biomedical lab, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) in Maryland, has selected a lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate for additional research as well as two backup vaccine candidates. The leading candidate is called SpFN, for Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle, and will enter first-in-human testing later this year. The candidates were narrowed down from more than two dozen prototypes in order to determine the candidates that elicited the most promising antibody response in preclinical studies. "As soon as the virus sequence was published in January 2020, WRAIR began conceptualizing a vaccine strategy," said Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases Branch (EIDB) of WRAIR. "We have leveraged the Institute's expertise and infrastructure to be able to compress what would, under normal circumstances, be two years of discovery and design work into several months."







Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July Moderna on Thursday confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent symptomatic COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The key secondary goal would be prevention of severe disease, as defined by keeping people out of the hospital. Moderna said it has selected the 100-microgram dose of the vaccine for the late-stage study. At that dose level, the company is on track to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, starting in 2021 from the company's internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Lonza.






