The number of global coronavirus cases approached 200,000 early Wednesday, as countries around the world struggled to contain the growing pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 199,000 confirmed cases and almost 8,000 deaths related to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in mainland China has slowed, with just 13 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, 12 of which were imported. Chinese officials are now focusing on stopping the virus from coming back into the country from abroad.

The World Health Organization called on all countries earlier this week to ramp up their testing programs as the best way to slow down the advance of the virus.