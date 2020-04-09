Coronavirus: NY now has more reported cases than any country The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has reached 151,598, according to NBC News' tracking, outpacing any country except the United States. Meanwhile, China's leader has warned the outbreak could rebound even as the official death toll in the country plummeted and the government loosened the lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic's spread. The disease killed nearly 2,000 in the U.S. on Wednesday — the second record high in a row. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 430,993 in the U.S., and claimed 14,757 lives in total as of 2:34 a.m. ET. Read the full story here. Share this -







A break from tradition as Queen distributes 'Maundy money' by mail Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sent "Maundy money" to retired Christians by mail on Thursday for the first time in her reign, saying the COVID-19 crisis will not mean their "invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed." During the “ancient Christian ceremony,” the British monarch usually offers "alms" to deserving senior citizens at annual Royal Maundy Service on Maundy Thursday — the Thursday before Easter Sunday commemorating Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper. This year, the Queen distributed the specially-minted money to Christians across the U.K. by mail as she is isolating at Windsor Castle. Recipients of Maundy money are normally over 70 and are nominated by their local dioceses for their outstanding contributions to their local church and community life. In a letter to this year’s recipients, the Queen said she is "deeply disappointed" that they cannot meet in person as normal. Today is Maundy Thursday ⛪️. At the annual Royal Maundy Service, The Queen distributes specially-minted money to pensioners from across the UK.



The service commemorates Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper. pic.twitter.com/ZuagewMVRg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2020







Sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt in ICU A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been transferred to ICU after being found unresponsive in their room in Guam. "A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9. The Sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and at the time of hospitalization was in a 14-day isolation period on Naval Base Guam," a statement from the Navy said. So far, there have been 416 sailors on the ship who have tested positive for the virus, with 97% having been tested. Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command of the ship after sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship.







Spain close to reversing virus curve, PM says Spain is close to the beginning of a decline in its coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. "This war against the virus will be a total victory...the fire starts to come under control," Sanchez told a near-empty parliament as more than 300 lawmakers participated remotely, ahead of a vote on the extension of a state of emergency by another two weeks. One of the worst-hit countries globally, Spain is second only to Italy in terms of its death toll. Both countries, however, have recently reported a slow in daily infection rates.







Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced Wednesday that its forces would begin a cease-fire starting Thursday, a step that could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two sides that have been at war for more than five years. In a statement carried by Saudi Arabia's official state news agency, a Saudi military spokesman, Col. Turki al-Malki, said that the ceasefire would for last two weeks and comes in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







Coronavirus could spark first recession in 25 years in sub-Saharan Africa, World Bank warns Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to fall sharply as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with a risk of sparking the first recession in the region in 25 years, the World Bank warned on Thursday. "The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the limits of societies and economies across the world, and African countries are likely to be hit particularly hard," said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Vice President for Africa. The analysis showed that COVID-19 would likely cost the region between $37 billion and $79 billion in losses for 2020, due to trade disruption, reduced foreign financing and weak domestic demand. The continent's three largest economies — Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa — are set to be particularly hard hit, the report found.







Taiwan to deliver 6 million masks around the world Taiwan will donate 6 million medical masks around the world to help countries battle the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday. It completed a first round of similar humanitarian assistance last week. The masks will be sent to European Union countries, heavily-affected states in the U.S., and nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, said officials. Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted his thanks to Taiwan for the initial donation of 2 million masks, saying, "During tough times, real friends stick together." During tough times, real friends stick together. The U.S. is thankful to #Taiwan for donating 2 million face masks to support our healthcare workers on the frontlines. Your openness and generosity in the global battle against #COVID19 is a model for the world. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 8, 2020






