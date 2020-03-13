Coronavirus outbreak worsens in Europe

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris to close Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of the month, and Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures through the same time period over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus. The resorts will be closed starting Monday. The suspension of cruise departures will take place Saturday. "The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period," a company spokesperson said. The hotels and retail and dining complexes will remain open. The Walt Disney Company is also asking employees at its U.S. properties who able to work from home to do so. The move comes after previous announcements that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure would close beginning Saturday morning. Share this -







NBA player Kevin Love pledges $100,000 to help Cavaliers support staff https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ph25mgJtQ







Kansas reports first death, declares state of emergency Gov. Laura Kelly announced the first coronavirus death in Kansas and announced a state of emergency. "Unfortunately, today we learned of the first COVID-19 related death in our state," Kelly said at a press conference Thursday night. "The death was of a male in his 70s in Wyandotte County who lived in a long term care facility. He had other underlying health conditions and was receiving care at a local hospital at the time of his death." "Every effort is being made to mitigate the spread of the virus, including quarantining all who are known to have been in contact with this individual," Kelly said. "The situation also demanded that I declare an emergency, which will grant my administration the ability to activate state resources and mobilize personnel where needed in the state." As of Thursday, Kansas had seven confirmed cases of the virus. The death in the state brings the national coronavirus death toll to 41.







Behind Trump's coronavirus shift President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office on March 11, 2020. Doug Mills / Pool via Reuters WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump jetted back to Washington on Monday after a weekend of golfing and fundraising in Florida, an intervention was awaiting him back at the White House. Administration officials, increasingly concerned about the messaging and response to the coronavirus, had spent the weekend scrambling to craft a strategy to shift the president's response, which had been focused on downplaying the threat and accusing the media of creating undue concern, according to people involved in the effort. Read the full article here.







San Francisco and Houston closing all public schools The cities of San Francisco and Houston both announced on Thursday that all public schools would be temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns. San Francisco Unified School District said schools would close for three weeks starting Monday, March 16. “Health officials have advised that it is likely our community will be seeing many more cases of COVID-19 in the coming weeks and months and this will require a measured, sustained response,” SFUSD Board President Mark Sanchez said in a statement. SFUSD is closing schools to students for 3 weeks beginning Monday, March 16 through the end of regularly scheduled spring break (ends Fri. 4/3). Staff will be working part of this time to prepare and train on how to educate and support community health - https://t.co/TyJcRPIvLM — SF public schools (@SFUnified) March 12, 2020 The Houston Independent School District announced it was closing schools starting Friday, March 13. Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 31. (1/2) ATTENTION: HISD will close all schools and district offices beginning Friday, March 13 until Monday, March 30, 2020. Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 31.



Please note that all Spring Break camps and UIL events have been canceled. pic.twitter.com/xcXIZVIXXb — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) March 12, 2020







Mormon Church calls off all public gatherings around the world The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon Church, announced on Thursday that it was suspending public gatherings worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We continue to monitor the changing conditions related to COVID-19 throughout the world," the church said in a statement on its website. "We have considered the counsel of local Church leaders, government officials and medical professionals, and have sought the Lord's guidance in these matters." "Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice." Related to COVID-19, beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice. https://t.co/4Ep7a4nIhI — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) March 12, 2020







Smithsonian to close museums and zoo in Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian announced on Thursday that all museums in Washington, D.C. and New York City, as well as the National Zoo in D.C., will be closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The closures will begin on Saturday, March 14. "Due to the rapidly changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time and will provide updates on a week-to-week basis on our websites," the Smithsonian Institution said in a statement. As a public health precaution due to COVID-19, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will temporarily close to the public starting Saturday, March 14. We will provide updates on social media and on our website. https://t.co/HrxFBiSMut — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) March 12, 2020







New York to Alex Jones: Stop pushing fake coronavirus cures Conservative commentator Alex Jones on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 11, 2018. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file New York State Attorney General Letitia James has warned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to stop selling fake coronavirus cures, according to a statement from her office released Thursday. James sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding Jones stop selling products such as toothpaste, dietary supplements and creams that make coronavirus claims via the website for InfoWars, Jones' media company. The letter refers to claims made on the site on March 7. There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine or treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus. "As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New Yorkers' anxieties," James said in a statement. James also sent cease and desist letters to two companies in New York that claim their products are coronavirus treatments. Alex Jones was not immediately available for comment.






