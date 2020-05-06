Coronavirus 'parties' in a Washington county linked to rise in cases, officials say Health officials in a county in southern Washington state say a rise in coronavirus cases is linked to "COVID-19 parties." "Walla Walla County health officials are receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in our community, where noninfected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus," the county said in a press release Tuesday. The statement stressed that scientists don't know yet if people infected with the coronavirus become immune and that contracting the virus risks serious illness. "Health officials stress that there is much we don’t know about COVID-19," the release said. "Epidemiologists don’t know if immunity is a sure thing, if reinfection is possible, or if [the] virus could continue living inside you. They do know that even the young can be hospitalized, survivors may suffer long-term damage, and even a ‘mild’ case isn’t mild." Read the full story here. Share this -







Photo: Blue Angels over Dallas Tom Pennington / Getty Images Hospital staff cheer as the Navy's Blue Angels pass over Medical City Dallas as a show of support for health care workers and first responders on Wednesday.







Bill to forgive health care workers' student loans unveiled by Democratic lawmaker Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced a bill Tuesday that would forgive student loan debt for health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would create "a federal and private loan forgiveness program for loans acquired to receive medical and professional training held by health care workers who have made significant contributions to ... respond to this urgent crisis," Maloney's office said in a news release. Nurses, doctors, medical researchers, lab workers and other healthcare professionals fighting the pandemic would be eligible for the program. Our nation owes an incredible debt to our health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis & we need to do more than just saying thank you.



That's why I introduced legislation today to eliminate student debt for health care workers on the frontlines of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/2FqnSB7KRz — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) May 5, 2020 "Frontline health workers are delivering care to the sickest patients and putting their own safety at great risk in order to keep doing their jobs," Maloney said in a statement. "And in return, I believe that we have an obligation to ensure that they are relieved of the debt they incurred to train for this critical work." Medical school graduates incur an average of $200,000 in student loan debt, according to Association of American Medical Colleges.







A 'shocking' two-thirds of recently hospitalized New York patients had been staying home Cuomo: New coronavirus cases coming from primarily downstate New York May 6, 2020 03:12 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that a survey showed that a "shocking" two-thirds of patients recently hospitalized for coronavirus became infected despite staying at home. Hospitals were asked to document where their most recent COVID-19 patients had been staying before admission, Cuomo said, and 66 percent came from their own homes, 18 percent from nursing homes, 4 percent from assisted-living facilities, 2 percent were homeless, 2 percent had been at other group-home settings, fewer than 1 percent were prison or jail inmates, and 8 percent were classified as "other." "This is a surprise," the governor said. "Sixty-six percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us." "They're not working; they're not traveling," Cuomo said. "We were thinking that maybe we were going to find a higher percent of essential employees who were getting sick because they were going to work — that these may be nurses, doctors, transit workers. That's not the case. They were predominantly at home."







Photo: Students return to class in Wuhan High school seniors sit behind plastic partitions Wednesday in Wuhan, China. Students are returning to classrooms for the first time since their city was shut down in January. AFP - Getty Images







More than 1.5M Hong Kong residents register for free reusable masks CuMask+ is made of six layers of functional materials, two of which are specially made with small quantities of copper, capable of immobilising bacteria, common viruses and other harmful substances. The Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region More than 1.5 million Hong Kongers have signed up to receive free reusable masks as the semi-autonomous city continues its coronavirus containment efforts. The new mask, which can be washed up to 60 times, will be distributed free to all citizens of Hong Kong who have a valid address. The office of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said more than 1.5 million people had registered for the mask on Wednesday. Hong Kong has been effective in containing the outbreak with only four deaths and 1,040 infections so far.







NYC Mayor de Blasio says 139 homeless people came off the streets in one night Mayor Bill de Blasio, in touting the success of the shutdown of the New York City subway early Wednesday morning for overnight cleaning, said 139 homeless individuals out of 252 agreed to accept support and come off the streets. "This number is extraordinary," de Blasio said at a news conference. "More than half of the people encountered agreed to come in. We have never, ever seen so much success in a single night before." De Blasio said the city will "obviously need to see how things play out over a longer period of time."







Social media influencers team up with Red Cross to combat coronavirus misinformation The International Federation of the Red Cross announced Wednesday it will collaborate with social media influencers around the world to combat the spread of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic. Working alongside creative agency Billion Dollar Boy and launching across four continents, the Red Cross will send an approved and verified message to a network of more than 30 influencers, who will incorporate the message into their own creative content. "Influencers have a crucial role to play in tackling this infodemic and cutting through the noise," IFRC's media manager Nichola Jones said. "They have a level of access to younger people that public authorities or charities don't have and their relationship with their followers is different. By working together, we can make sure credible content reaches a broader audience and has a positive impact." A few of the influencers who have already signed up to the network are Antonio Nunziata, Katie Woods, Neda Ghenai, who have more than half a million global followers combined. With global data showing a sharp rise in social media use since some countries began locking down, the IFRC hopes to use influencer's engagement with their followers to get vital information to the public on a global scale. The network will initially reach more than 2 million followers, with more expected join each day, according the Red Cross.






