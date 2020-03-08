Coronavirus-stricken cruise ship to dock in California on Monday

Top U.S. coronavirus official: 'Above all, don't get on a cruise ship'
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recommended Sunday that elderly and vulnerable Americans limit their exposure to travel and large crowds as the world fights the coronavirus outbreak.
During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Fauci said that the elderly and those with “underlying conditions” are “overwhelmingly” more likely to have complications if they catch coronavirus.
“If you are an elderly person with an underlying condition, if you get infected, the risk of getting into trouble is considerable. So it's our responsibility to protect the vulnerable,” he said.
“When I say protect, I mean right now. Not wait until things get worse. Say no large crowds, no long trips. And above all, don't get on a cruise ship.”
A makeshift hospital in Wuhan, empty
WHO chief: 100 countries report COVID19 cases for the first time
Ten dead after quarantine site collapses in China
Ten people have died and 23 are missing after a hotel housing people quarantined by the coronavirus collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities in the city said Sunday.
A total of 71 people were trapped under the rubble after the hotel collapsed Saturday night local time and 38 people have now been retrieved, China's ministry of emergency management confirmed.
Pictures from the site showed rescue workers clad in hard hats, goggles and face masks carrying injured people away. Authorities said more than 1,000 first responders were working on the scene. It was unclear what caused the collapse.
The steel-structured building, built in 2013, was being used as the monitoring space for quarantined citizens who have traveled to or stayed at heavily infected regions, officials said.
Pope streams Sunday blessing via video link to avoid Vatican crowds
Pope Francis did not appear at his palazzo window in the Vatican to deliver his Sunday blessing and remarks amid the growing coronavirus epidemic in Italy.
Instead, a live stream of him reading his comments and reciting prayers was broadcast on screens set up in St. Peter’s Square to the faithful. After he read his speech from the Vatican’s apostolic library, he made a brief appearance at the window of the Apostolic Palace to greet the worshipers.
In a bid to deter people from attending, The Vatican announced that he would not appear live at the service on Saturday and it appeared to have worked.While as many as 40,000 have turned out to see the pontiff in the past, only several thousand could be seen on Sunday.
Moscow threatens prison for those who fail to self-isolate
Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
The city government had announced a "high alert regime" and imposed extra measures on Thursday to prevent a spread of the illness in the Russian capital.
Those who return from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and other states showing possible "unfavorable" signs of coronavirus should self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days, Moscow city hall has said.
The Moscow healthcare department said on Sunday that those disregarding the regulation risked severe punishment including imprisonment of up to five years.
Almost 50 die in 24 hours, Iranian Ministry of Health confirms
Almost 50 people have died from coronavirus in less than 24 hours, a spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health said Sunday.
Kianoush Janahpour said that 743 new cases had been confirmed over the same time period, compared with Saturday, bringing the total number to 6,566. A total of 194 people had died from the respiratory illness, including the 49, he said.
Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly elected member of the Iranian Parliament, died from the illness Friday and several senior officials in the country have also contracted COVID-19.
Maldives confirms first two cases of coronavirus
The Maldives has curbed movement on several resort islands, authorities said Sunday, after the country reported its first two cases of coronavirus.
The pair, both foreign nationals, were working at the Kuredu Island Resort. Both were confirmed to have the virus Saturday, according to the country’s Health Protection Agency (HPA). They were in direct contact with an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there, the agency said.
In a statement released on its website, the resort confirmed two positive test results, saying all guests and employees will remain on the island and follow guidance from health authorities.
“The temporary restrictive measures will continue until such time that the authorities release the island from its quarantine period. At this time there will be no flight in or out of the island,” the statement said, adding that the island is well stocked with essentials.
The economy of the Maldives is heavily dependent on foreign tourists who stay in its luxury resorts.
Coronavirus divides one family while driving another closer together
HONG KONG — Sitting 10 feet apart on a bench in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun Park, Dr. Alfred Wong and his pregnant wife briefly remove their protective masks before tucking into their take-out dinners and talking about their days.
It is a brief respite and return to normality for Wong, 38, a member of the “dirty team” at the Tuen Mun Hospital nearby. There, he is tasked with treating patients infected with the coronavirus.
Wong told NBC News that he was so concerned about his wife and unborn child that he would not go any closer to her than 10 feet.
“Of course, it makes sense to the brain,” Wong said. “But doesn’t make sense to the heart.”
Less than 600 miles away in Wuhan — the Chinese city where the disease is believed to have originated — Benjamin Wilson has the opposite problem. A English teacher and restaurateur from Alexandria, Louisiana, he can only spend time with his wife, Lulu, 36, and 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine.
“Trapped,” Wilson, 38, told NBC News. “Couldn’t leave if we wanted to.”
He said that he felt like "astronauts being in space,” as they were “completely cut off and isolated" in their apartment.
Czech PM calls for Italy travel ban
Italy should ban all its citizens from travelling to Europe in order to curb the new coronavirus outbreak, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday.
Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north earlier on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus.
"Italy should ban all its citizens from travelling to Europe, because we are not able to order such a thing within (the European Union's borderless area) Schengen," Babis said on Czech Television.
The Czech Republic has reported 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection as of Saturday evening, most involving persons either travelling from Italy or in contact with someone who has been there.