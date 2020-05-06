U.K. becomes first country in Europe to top 30,000 deaths

The U.K. became the first country in Europe to surpass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, the latest government figures showed Wednesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested lockdown measures could start being eased from next week.

Johnson told Britain's parliament that he "bitterly" regretted the crisis in the country's care homes, before suggesting he wanted to create the capacity for 200,000 coronavirus tests a day, by the end of the month.

It was later revealed that a total of 30,076 people have now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus. This figure was up by 649 from Tuesday.