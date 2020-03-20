U.K. records 39 more deaths bringing total to 167

A further 39 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the U.K., bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 167, Britain’s National Health Service reported Friday.

"Patients were aged between 50 and 99 years old and had underlying health conditions," the NHS said in statement. "Their families have been informed."

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that his Government would not "rule out" taking "further and faster measures" than the social distancing instructions already outlined.

London has so far been more severely affected by the virus than other parts of the U.K., but some have expressed concern that many people have continued to socialise in pubs and attend gyms around the city.