Corporate America grapples with what to say — or whether to say anything at all

Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Target and BlackRock, as well as some smaller companies such as Peloton and Blue Bottle Coffee, delivered messages to their employees and the public over the weekend.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave additional information on what happened when a truck drove into a Minneapolis protest for George Floyd and how the protesters responded.
Share this -
Courtney Kube
55m ago / 5:47 PM UTC
Nearly 67,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen activated in U.S. to respond to Floyd protests, COVID-19
As of Monday morning there are 66,722 National Guard soldiers and airmen activated in the U.S. for COVID-19 response and George Floyd protests, say officials.
The majority — about 45,000 — are on COVID duty in all 50 states, three territories, and D.C.
Just over 17,000 National Guardsmen are activated in 23 states and D.C. to respond to civil unrest. That number has more than tripled since Sunday morning, when 5,000 had been to respond to unrest in 15 states and D.C.
Share this -
Micah Grimes
1h ago / 5:40 PM UTC
Prayer circle forms at George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis
A 9-minute kneeling prayer circle to represent and experience the time that George Floyd was pinned down by police at this intersection: “Feel the pain!” pic.twitter.com/WDvb59KKD2
'You have to dominate': Trump lashes out at 'weak' governors, urges stronger police tactics
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at governors during a White House videoconference, telling them that “most of you are weak” after states grappled with another night of anger and unrest following the killing of George Floyd last week.
According to a source on the call, Trump was “annoyed” with the governors for their response to the protests and urged law enforcement to crack down and make more arrests. "You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” Trump said, according to the source.
Trump was described by one person on the call as “losing it,” with another saying the president called the governors “fools” and expressed anger with Democratic mayors in particular over the protests and unrest ravaging cities nationwide.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she is putting the nation's capital under an earlier curfew Monday night, moving the start time to 7 p.m. ET from 11 p.m. ET as it had been on Sunday.
"Tonight, I'm ordering another curfew in Washington, D.C. We want your voices to be heard, but we also want to protect the safety of everyone in our city," Bowser said at a morning press conference. The curfew will last until Tuesday morning but a specific time that it will be lifted was not provided.
Bowser's announcement of the earlier curfew Monday and Tuesday comes hours after a chaotic night of violent protests in downtown D.C., in which people started fires, including to the basement of the historic St. John's church near the White House, looted businesses across the city and vandalized numerous buildings.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections said in a news release Monday that Chauvin was moved "out of an abundance of caution to ensure he is safely held and after concern about space in the jail due to large numbers of arrests related to the unrest over the last few nights."
He is now being held at a facility in Stillwater, Minnesota, east of the city of Minneapolis.
Share this -
David K. Li
3h ago / 3:31 PM UTC
NYC mayor defends daughter, 25, who was arrested
De Blasio said he didn't know his own daughter got arrested until a reporter called City Hall. "The media knew about this before I did," he said.https://t.co/HDEA42NKV5
"I trust my daughter, I've known her her her whole life. She's an incredibly good human being," de Blasio told reporters, while not offering specifics on the arrest. "This is not someone who would ever commit any violence ... she was very clear she believes she was following the instructions of police officers and doing what they were asking. I'm going to let her speak for herself."
The mayor lashed out at the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the NYPD union that has been a constant critic of de Blasio, for tweeting out an image of Chiara de Blasio's arrest information, which included her home address and ID number: "The SBA did something unconscionable and it's not just because it's my daughter."