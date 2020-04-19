Costume designers make scrubs for 'superheroes' battling coronavirus Dulcie Scott works from home packing and organizing scrubs to be made and then distributed. Eddie Keogh / Reuters From Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Batman, their artistry has enthralled millions. But now a group of British costume designers are fulfilling an altogether different public service: making scrubs for medics on the front line of the coronavirus fight. Working from makeshift studios in homes across the country, hundreds of people from the arts are plugging the gaps in overburdened supply chains, churning out high-quality clinical attire for the doctors and nurses battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The initiative — dubbed #HelpingDressMedics by organizer Dulcie Scott — started as a small-scale operation. “I thought: ‘There’ll be about 10 of us; we’ll make some scrubs and that’ll be it.’ I got my credit card out and bought 850 worth of fabric,” Scott told NBC News. Read the full story here. Share this -







Booze, pot and online gambling surge as lockdowns continue A customer receives a delivery from The Pottery Cannabis Dispensary, as marijuana deliveries increase amid the spread of coronavirus in Los Angeles on April 14, 2020. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Locked in and locked down, American consumers are turning more to their favorite "vices." With the initial surge of panic buying over, wine and marijuana sales are still way up, presenting an opportunity — and a challenge — for the businesses scrambling to meet the demand spikes and shifts in consumer behavior. "It's like New Year's every day," said Mark Schwartz, the owner of Little Mo Wine and Spirits in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, who has seen alcohol sales shoot up fourfold. Meanwhile, business at Blackbird, Nevada's largest cannabis delivery service, has been up by 800 percent. Read the full story here.







Mnuchin says coronavirus checks to be sent 'next week' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that paper checks to Americans receiving coronavirus stimulus payments will go out "next week." In a gaggle with reporters, Mnuchin said he also hoped more Americans would enter their bank account information on the IRS' website to receive direct deposit payments as well. In an interview Sunday with CNN's "State of the Union," he also said it was his idea to print President Donald Trump's name on the coronavirus checks. "As it relates to the president's name on it, we could have — the president could have been authorized to sign the checks," Mnuchin said. "That would have slowed things down. We didn't want to do that. We did put the president's name on the check. That was my idea. He is the president, and I think it's a — it's a terrific symbol to the American public." It won't be a signature, but "President Donald J. Trump" will be printed on the fronts of the checks, a Treasury Department official confirmed to NBC News last week.







Europe reaches grim milestone, surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths The coffins of people who died from coronavirus wait to be transported from Bergamo to Florence for cremation on April 7, 2020. Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images file Europe reached a somber marker on Sunday, surpassing 100,000 coronavirus deaths across the continent, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy continued to have the highest European death toll in the pandemic with more than 23,000 deaths as of Sunday, followed by Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Read the full story here.







Afghan girls work to turn car parts into ventilators Somaya Farooqi and four other teenage girls, all members of Afghanistan's prize-winning girls' robotics team, say they're on a life-saving mission — to build a ventilator from used car parts and help their war-stricken country battle coronavirus. "If we even save one life with our device, we will be proud," said Farooqi, 17. At the workshop, the team is experimenting with designs, including an open-source blueprint from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The parts being used include the motor of a Toyota windshield wiper, batteries and bag valve masks. Afghanistan faces the pandemic nearly empty-handed. It has only 400 ventilators for a population of more than 36.6 million. So far, it has reported just over 900 cases, including 30 deaths.







Outbreak hits Indian Country hard, exposing infrastructure disparities Every third day, someone from Dr. Michelle Tom's family navigates their pickup truck for 14 miles over the pothole-pocked dirt roads of the Navajo Nation to a community center. There, for about $95 a week, her family fills their water tank and hauls it back home to the double-wide trailer she shares with seven relatives in northeastern Arizona. Or at least that's how Tom was getting water before she had to cut off physical contact with her family because of the coronavirus pandemic that has raged across tribal communities. For now, she is living with a co-worker to maintain her distance and prevent spread. "I haven't hugged anyone in weeks," said Tom, who spends her days treating COVID-19 patients at the Winslow Indian Health Care Center urgent care in Winslow, Arizona, and on the Navajo reservation. Tom is one of the few doctors in her Navajo community on the front lines of the pandemic, and she has taken every precaution to try to stay healthy, including buying her own protective suit, goggles and face shield. But long before the virus started threatening her people, she was already facing a different sort of crisis: limited access to running water, a severely understaffed and underfunded health care system and underlying health conditions among her patients. Read the full story here.







Pray at home during Ramadan, Saudi Arabia's highest religious authority says Saudi Arabia's highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday. "Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God," it said in a statement. The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins later this week. During the month, believers usually break their fast with families and friends and perform an evening prayer in large gatherings at mosques. The Saudi government in mid-March banned worshippers from performing their five daily prayers inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread. The country has reported 8,274 cases and 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states.







Pakistan to keep mosques open during holy month of Ramadan Even as Pakistan's daily confirmed cases inches upward, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government buckled to pressure on Saturday from religious clerics and refused to order the closure of mosques during Islamic fasting month of Ramadan which begins next week. Pakistan recorded 7,993 confirmed cases on Sunday, an increase of 514. Sixteen people died of the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 159. Pakistan has been blamed for contributing to the outbreak of the virus in other parts of the world including Gaza after it refused to stop a gathering of tens of thousands of Tableeghi Jamaat (Islamic missionaries) until early March. While the government agreed to leave the mosques open instead requesting the faithful to practice social distancing, the request is not likely to be followed after several prominent religious clerics called for adherents to pack the mosques.







Israeli government approves plan to ease lockdown restrictions Israel has approved plans to gradually ease lockdown measures, by letting some businesses reopen and relaxing curbs on movement after a slowdown in infection rates, government officials said Sunday. Workplace staffing levels can increase to 30 percent from 15 percent, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance said in a statement. While some shops will be allowed to reopen, malls and large markets will largely remain closed. In televised remarks on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had "succeeded" in combating the pandemic and said that the country has one of the lowest death rates around the world. Until now, authorities in Israel had steadily tightened a partial lockdown imposed on March 14, shuttering offices, closing schools and ordering people to stay mostly at home. Israel reported at least 160 deaths and nearly 13,300 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday evening.






