Could coronavirus trigger a recession? Economists now say it is increasingly likely that virus-related financial fallout will spill over into the second quarter, cutting into GDP growth — and potentially even drag the American economy into recession. "For the short run, consumption is still going to be strong but travel and tourism is going to be a drag on GDP," one analyst told NBC News. "If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is right and this becomes a meaningful pandemic and shows up here to the point that we're closing schools, it's going to be pretty tough to avoid a recession," one economist projected. Read the full story here.







Mariah Carey nixes Hawaii concert Mariah Carey performs in Los Angeles in 2018. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters file Mariah Carey announced that she is postponing her March concert in Honolulu to November because of "evolving international travel restrictions" amid the spread of coronavirus. "Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," Carey wrote. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being." Read the full story here.







Delta reduces weekly flights to Japan Delta Air Lines, the world's second-largest carrier, said Wednesday it is cutting down on the number of weekly flights between the U.S. and Japan through April 30, while suspending its summer service between Seattle and Osaka, Japan, for 2020. The reduction was done in response to the spread of the virus across the globe, and Delta said it "will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve." For a current list of flight schedule changes, visit Delta's website.







The scene in Hong Kong Customers wearing masks eat at a street stall during the evening rush hour in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Vivek Prakash / AFP - Getty Images







NY governor recalls students, faculty studying abroad in 5 countries Students and faculty from the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) who are studying abroad in five countries will be recalled, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a news conference Wednesday. The 300 students and faculty studying in China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea will land at Stewart International Airport and then be quarantined in dorm-like rooms for 14 days, Cuomo said.







Four people linked to New York man with coronavirus test positive Several family members and a neighbor of the Westchester, New York, man who tested positive for the coronavirus Monday are also positive. The man's wife, along with a son, a daughter and a neighbor who drove him to the hospital, all tested positive, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The son, 20, attends Yeshiva University in New York City, and the daughter, 14, attends the Jewish SAR Academy in Riverdale. The husband, 50, is an attorney and works in midtown Manhattan. Officials said he has an underlying respiratory illness and is in serious condition.







Louvre reopens after virus-inspired staff walkouts Visitors queue outside the Pyramid, the main entrance to the Louvre, as the Paris museum reopened Wednesday after it was forced to close for three days as staff walked out saying they were concerned about catching the coronavirus from visitors. Staff exercised their right to stay at home under French legislation which allows workers to leave work if they fear there is a clear and imminent danger to their health or safety. Philippe Lopez / AFP - Getty Images







Fox's Lachlan Murdoch cancels appearance at major media conference Lachlan Murdoch, head of media giant Fox and son of mogul Rupert Murdoch, has pulled out of a major investor conference, citing "an abundance of caution" due to the coronavirus. He was scheduled to deliver a speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday. Fox News also canceled a presentation to advertisers, but there has been no word yet on the future of the May "upfront" presentations in New York, where advertisers watch "sizzle reels" that tease upcoming shows and commit billions of dollars to TV schedules and related streaming platforms. Lachlan Murdoch arrives during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 11, 2019. Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images file






