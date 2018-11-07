Could Vermont make history by electing a transgender governor?

Will Vermont be the first state to elect a transgender governor? Christine Hallquist, the Democratic nominee, hopes so. The state's polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, and the race is too early to call at this time, according to NBC News.

Hallquist has been crisscrossing the Green Mountain State since she quit her job as CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative to run for office in February. But she has an uphill battle, thanks to Republican incumbent Phil Scott's popularity.

What is still unknown is how the state's voters will react to the historic nature of Hallquist's bid. The state is solidly progressive, but its elected officials show its quirky voting habits: the governor is a Republican, Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent, and Sen. Patrick Leahy is a Democrat.

Read NBC Out's coverage of Hallquist and her bid here.