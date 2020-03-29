Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus at 61 Joe Diffie performs in Nashville in 2014. Jason Davis / Getty Images file Joe Diffie, an icon to many country fans for his string of No. 1 hits in the 1990s, has died from complications related to the coronavirus, a spokesperson revealed Sunday afternoon. He was 61. “Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement read simply. “His family respects their privacy at this time.” On Friday, Diffie become the first country star to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis. “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” a statement attributed to him read. Read the full story here. Share this -







Photo: The scene in California A lone skateboarder at the skate park in Venice Beach, Calif., on Sunday. Los Angeles County has closed all beaches as a new measure to slow the spread of coronavirus. Mario Tama / Getty Images Share this -







Emergency field hospital being built in Central Park to deal with coronavirus in New York City Samaritan's Purse staff set up an emergency field hospital in Central Park on March 29, 2020. Jeenah Moon / Reuters New York City's famed Central Park will be home to a field hospital that will provide care for patients who are battling COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. Tents are being put up in the park's East Meadow to serve as emergency care by Mount Sinai Health System, various governmental agencies and humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse, Mount Sinai confirmed Sunday. The field hospital is set to open Tuesday. Share this -







Over 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers in limbo after evacuating back to U.S. Karina Osorio worked in economic development in Senegal, and was about to extend her time there for a third year as a training coordinator. "A week ago I was ready to just pour myself into Senegal, I still want to be back there," Osorio said. Courtesy Karina Osorio March 16 was supposed to be a normal Monday for the more than 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers stationed across more than 60 countries. But that morning, one email changed everything: For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, the Peace Corps was suspending all operations and evacuating volunteers as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe. Eight days later, by March 24, all Peace Corps volunteers had left their posts. The original plan had been to stagger departures over several days, but due to the ever-changing situation at borders around the world, volunteers ultimately had 48 to 72 hours from receiving the email before they were on flights home. Now, the returning volunteers find themselves in limbo, back in an America that they don’t recognize. Read the whole story here. Share this -







Inmate dies after contracting coronavirus at Louisiana federal prison A 47-year-old inmate died Saturday after contracting the coronavirus at a Louisiana federal prison where at least five prisoners have tested positive for the virus, officials said. The death of Patrick Jones marks the first COVID-19 related death of an inmate in the federal prison system, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. Jones was locked up on drug charges at a minimum-security prison in Oakdale facing a surge in Covid-19 cases, according to the Bureau of Prisons and union leaders. Read the full story here. Share this -







Maine residents try to force quarantine of out-of-towners by cutting down tree, police say A group of Maine residents apparently tried to forcibly quarantine their neighbors by cutting down a tree and blocking a roadway after fearing they might have coronavirus. A man who lived on Cripple Creek Road left his Vinalhaven residence to check on disrupted cable service when he came across a downed tree in the road, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. He told police that when he exited his car to inspect the tree, a group of people, some with guns, gathered around him and told him he needed to be quarantined. Read the full story here. Share this -







Pope does not have coronavirus, calls for global ceasefire during pandemic Pope Francis presides over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St. Peter's Basilica on Friday. Yara Nardi / Pool via AFP via Getty Images The Vatican said on Saturday that tests carried out in the building where Pope Francis lives after one resident tested positive for the virus showed that the pontiff and his closest aides do not have the disease. Tests were done on 170 people in the Vatican and six showed positive, including one of the several dozen permanent residents of the Santa Marta guesthouse on the Vatican grounds, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Speaking at his weekly blessing on Sunday, Pope Francis backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favor the creation of corridors for humanitarian help." Share this -







Pelosi bashes Trump on coronavirus: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying' Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2020. Susan Walsh / AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying that "as the president fiddles, people are dying." Pelosi made the remark when asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Trump should relax some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing in parts of the country that have yet to suffer a major outbreak. Read the full story here. Share this -





