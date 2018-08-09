Court adjourns for day after more testimony from those involved in Manafort loans

Two main points the government was trying to convey through the testimony of Taryn Rodriguez, a loan officer assistant at Citizens Bank: That Manafort wanted to categorize his Brooklyn property as his primary residence in order to obtain a bigger loan, and that he was attempting to conceal his mortgage on the property to, again, get a bigger loan.

Next up was Gary Seferian, senior vice president of Management Asset Group, testified that in 2016, Paul Manafort and his now-former son-in-law Jeff Yohai applied for a $5 million business loan to flip luxury houses in Los Angeles.

After not initially qualifying for the $5 million, the bank suggested a $2 million loan. Manafort eventually qualified for a $1 million loan. Seferian testified that the bank relied on an amended profit and loss statement they received from Rick Gates to help Manafort qualify for the $1 million loan. Seferian said that if he'd received the original P&L statement, Manafort would not have qualified for the loan.

Following the conclusion of testimony today, prosecutor Greg Andres told Judge Ellis the government still intends to rest its case by Friday. The government plans on calling four witnesses tomorrow: James Brennan, Daniel Raico, Irfan Kirimca, and a fourth whose name is not on the published witness list. Depending on Judge Ellis' ruling on an outstanding FBAR ruling, the government may have to quickly call back Paula Liss, who testified on Monday.

Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.