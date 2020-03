On the court in S.C., young, black voters say they voted for Biden

NBC News Exit Poll: Who first-time voters supported in South Carolina Sanders' and Buttigieg's performances were stronger among first-time voters than among return voters in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. They are the only candidates remaining in the race to consistently over-perform with first-time voters in the early state Democratic nomination contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, suggesting that they both are unusually successful at attracting new voters to the polls. In notching his second place victory in South Carolina, Sanders received the support of 26 percent of those who said they were voting in their first Democratic presidential primary. That far exceeded his performance of 18 percent among those who had voted before. Buttigieg finished far behind both Sanders and primary winner Biden in South Carolina. But he managed to get the votes of 16 percent of those participating in a primary for the first time. That was nearly triple Buttigieg’s support of 5 percent among those who had previously voted in a primary. Biden's support among first-time voters, at 33 percent, was less than his support among return voters, which was 52 percent. Steyer did about equally well among both groups of voters. Share this -







Buttigieg wins just 2 percent of black voters in South Carolina, exit polls show CHARLESTON, S.C. — Pete Buttigieg won just 2 percent of black voters in South Carolina en route to a landslide defeat in the Democratic primary here, according to NBC News exit polls. The disappointing result is likely to reinforce doubts about Buttigieg on an issue that has dogged him throughout his campaign — his struggles to win votes from one of the party’s most influential constituencies, one that has powered the winner of every contested Democratic primary since 1992. The NBC News exit poll found that Biden won 64 percent of the black vote, followed by Sanders with 15 percent, Steyer with 13 percent, and Warren with 4 percent. The exit poll said South Carolina’s electorate is 57 percent African American, the first majority-black primary on the calendar. Congratulating Biden on his victory Saturday night, Buttigieg addressed the black community. "I want to thank voters in South Carolina, especially black voters who showed that famous southern hospitality over the last year, welcoming us into their homes and churches and neighborhoods and businesses," he said. Share this -







Klobuchar says she is 'headed into Super Tuesday' despite poor showing in S.C. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., spoke at the Blue North Carolina Celebration in Charlotte Saturday night, assuring the crowd she is still in the race despite her dismal results in the South Carolina primary. “Here I am, headed into Super Tuesday,” Klobuchar said. North Carolina votes on Super Tuesday, or March 3. With 69 percent reporting, Klobuchar had received 3 percent of the vote — far below the 15 percent threshold needed to receive any delegates. “If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics, you've got a home with me,” she added. Klobuchar says she’s ‘headed into Super Tuesday’ after South Carolina March 1, 2020 01:38 Share this -







After Joe Biden's win, Bloomberg emphasizes his endless 'resources' At the Blue North Carolina Celebration dinner in Charlotte, Bloomberg focused his remarks on his heavy investment in the state— 10 offices and 124 staffers — his nearly endless resources and his differences with President Donald Trump. Bloomberg highlighted his ability to spend his immense wealth on the election and took credit for flipping 21 House seats in the 2018 midterm elections to make Nancy Pelosi the speaker. All his efforts, he said, were to hold Trump accountable. "If you think my campaign is expensive, just think what four more years of Donald Trump will cost our country," he said, also slinging several arrows at the president for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Bloomberg touts his resources to defeat Trump March 1, 2020 02:55 Bloomberg also dismissed his poor debate performances, which has caused his campaign to stumble. His opponents, particularly Warren, hit Bloomberg numerous times during his previous two appearances. But none of that mattered, the New York City billionaire said, the country needed "a commander-in-chief, not a college debater-in-chief." Share this -







Warren attacks Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg and says her campaign is 'build for the long haul' Warren went back to her old stomping grounds to address supporters in Houston, where she previously taught at the local university, after a tough projected loss in the South Carolina primary. "Our campaign is built for the long haul - and we’re looking forward to these big contests," she said, referring to Super Tuesday. She framed her speech around the threat of coronavirus and excoriated Trump's response to the fears of a possible global pandemic, pointing to a series of plans she plans to release to protect public health and the American economy. "This moment is a reminder of what qualities we need in a president - and what qualities are so sorely lacking in the one we have," she said. Warren congratulates Biden, lays out coronavirus plan March 1, 2020 02:51 She also took direct shots at Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg. "Let’s be blunt. This crisis demands more than a billionaire mayor who believes that since he’s rich enough to buy network airtime to pretend he’s the president, that entitles him to be president," she said. "This crisis demands more than a former vice president so eager to cut deals with Mitch McConnell and the Republicans that he’ll trade good ideas for bad ones." She added, "This crisis demands more than a senator who has good ideas, but whose 30-year track record shows he consistently calls for things he fails to get done, and consistently opposes things he nevertheless fails to stop." Watch Warren's full speech. Share this -