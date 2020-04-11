COVID-19 cases spike aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt
At least 550 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after its captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship.
The Navy said 92 percent of crew members have been tested for COVID-19. More than 3,600 tested negative. The ship had 416 cases two days ago.
A crew member who had contracted coronavirus was found unresponsive Thursday in the room where they were quarantined. That person is now hospitalized in an intensive care unit.
56m ago / 10:45 PM UTC
Planned Parenthood on Saturday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the Texas legal battle over whether abortions should be accessible during the coronavirus pandemic.
A legal fight over abortion services has been waged since March 22 when Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued an executive order banning all medical procedures that are not immediately necessary. The goal, he said, was to conserve personal protective equipment and hospital resources. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the order applied to all abortion procedures, even those that involve taking only pills.
A federal judge in Texas has twice ruled that the order restricts the constitutional right to abortion access, and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has twice ruled that he got it wrong. In going to the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood said Abbott's order means virtually all women in the state with unplanned pregnancies have no access to abortion, even in pill form.
"Some will engage in risky, out-of-state travel," the group said, "this increasing contagion risks in the midst of a pandemic." The court will likely ask Texas for a response before acting on the request.
Dan Good
2h ago / 9:16 PM UTC
U.S. deaths pass 20,000 mark, with over a half million cases
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States passed the 20,000 mark on Saturday, with over a half million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
As of late afternoon ET, the disease had killed 20,029 people in the country, according to NBC News' tally.
More than half of the deaths were concentrated in three states: New York, with 8,627; New Jersey had 2,183; and Michigan, with 1,392..
Earlier on Saturday, the death toll in the U.S. became the highest in the world, surpassing that of Italy.
Nicole Acevedo
3h ago / 9:07 PM UTC
Families mourn as Latinos suffer disproportionate number of deaths in NYC
Ricardo Román woke up on Wednesday morning asking "God to give me the strength necessary to be able to see my father for the last time." That afternoon he attended his father's funeral.
Ramón Román, 52, died Sunday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospital in Brooklyn. For 10 years, he worked as an auxiliary police officer for the New York City Police Department.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is signing an executive order that requires all riders on NJ Transit buses and trains and on private bus lines to wear a mask or face covering.
The order also says transit operators must provide their workers with masks and gloves.
"For many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," the governor said at a press conference on Saturday.
In addition, Murphy said he was reducing the capacity on all buses, trains and rails by 50 percent.
The governor previously said that all residents must wear a face covering when inside a grocery store or supermarket. On Saturday, he extended that to include restaurants and bars when residents go inside to pick up takeout orders.
The new orders go into effect Monday at 8 p.m.
Richard Engel
5h ago / 6:30 PM UTC
Promising research on vaccine and treatments for coronavirus
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not run for president in 2020.
“I’m not running for president. I'm not running fro vice president. I'm not running anywhere," Cuomo said at a coronavirus news conference on Saturday. "I'm not going to Washington, I'm staying right here.
Cuomo said that is was "flattering" that some Democrats wanted to see him replace former Vice President Joe Biden as the nominee, but also called it "irrelevant" in a time of crisis.
"There is no politics here. I have no political agenda, period," Cuomo said.