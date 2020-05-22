COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County pass 2,000

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19 has passed 2,000 in Los Angeles County.

"This is a very sad milestone for us," said Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director.

Health authorities announced 46 new deaths Thursday, bringing the confirmed total to 2,016. The health department said that 92 percent of those who died had underlying health conditions.

The county health department also announced 1,204 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the county to 42,037.

In all of California, there have been at least 86,197 confirmed cases and 3,542 deaths, according to the state health department.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

May 21, 2020

Cases: 1,204 (42,037 total)

Deaths: 46 (2,016 total) pic.twitter.com/PBco9jEpyh — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 21, 2020