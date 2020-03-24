COVID-19 timeline: From patient zero to NYC as epicenter

Las Vegas' neon lights go dark as outbreak leaves thousands unemployed
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a wave of restaurant, bar and casino closures across the country, as state officials from California to Vermont have scrambled to reduce large gatherings of people to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to the American Gaming Association, at least 973 commercial and tribal casinos — or 98 percent of all gaming properties in the United State — have closed, directly affecting about 649,000 casino gaming employees.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order last Tuesday shutting down casinos and restaurants for 30 days — which police began enforcing Friday — came after health officials reported the state's first coronavirus death, a Clark County man in his 60s. As of Monday afternoon, there were 245 reported coronavirus cases in the state and four deaths.
The impact of the sweeping closures was felt immediately in tourism-reliant Las Vegas. It's a city where card dealers, servers, bartenders, housekeepers and others keep the 24/7 revelry running for about 40 million visitors a year. By early Wednesday morning, after the governor's order, barricades were placed outside casino doors. Cash machines were emptied. Slot machine screens were turned off. Tables had been wiped down and bar stools stored.
More than 100 NYPD employees infected with COVID-19
More than 100 New York Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.
One hundred of those infected are sworn officers, the official said. Twenty-nine are civilians. They are among more 2,400 employees who are out sick.
The department employs 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilians.
The NYPD distributed 75,000 face masks to its officers over the weekend, but the official said the number of infected employees is expected to rise “given the nature of the virus.”
The official added that the employees' absences have so far had little impact on public safety.
West Virginia issues stay-at-home order
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, telling residents the disease is “really serious stuff.”
The order, which goes into effect Tuesday morning, urges West Virginians to stay at home for anything beyond essential travel. It also closes casinos, restaurants, parks and other places or limits the number of people who can visit them.
The state has seen the fewest number of positive cases in the country, but Justice said that a recent diagnosis was confirmed at a nursing home — a signal that "community spread" had begun.
West Virginia joined New Mexico, Washington state and Louisiana, which issued similar orders Monday. California, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and New York already had stay-at-home policies in effect.
Some companies boost hiring to keep supply chain running
Washington residents ordered to ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’
Washington has joined other states in issuing a "stay home" order that urges residents to shelter in place.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the order Monday, telling residents they must stay home unless they are "pursuing an essential activity." The governor also asked that people resist the urge to hoard goods during their grocery shopping, which is deemed essential under the order.
"If each of us maintains our normal shopping habits, we will avoid the problem of empty shelves," Inslee said.
Nearly 2,000 cases have been confirmed in Washington state, where 95 deaths have been blamed on the coronavirus.
Team USA urges IOC to postpone Olympics
Team USA's Olympic and Paralympic Committee released a statement urging the International Olympic Committee to postpone the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.
Team USA surveyed more than 1,700 athletes, just under half of the country's Olympic and Paralympic competitors, about continuing with the games as planned. Nearly 70 percent of the athletes said their training has been severely impacted by public health restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, and about 68 percent said they don't believe the games could be fairly competed if they continue as scheduled.
"To that end, it’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising, and we encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors," the USOPC statement said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged Monday that the Tokyo Games could be delayed due to the coronavirus as countries began threatening to keep their athletes from traveling to Japan.
Trump jokingly walks away as doctor says she had fever over weekend
The Trump administration's coronavirus task force had a moment of levity on Monday when President Donald Trump playful walked away from panel member Dr. Deborah Birx after she revealed she had a fever over the weekend and was tested for the virus.
She was negative.
Trump postpones REAL ID deadline over coronavirus
The October 2020 deadline for compliance with the federal REAL ID program is postponed indefinitely, President Trump announced Monday.
The REAL ID Act was passed after the 9/11 attacks and sought to make all state-issued identification cards more secure with uniform national standards.
Just before the coronavirus epidemic began to sweep the United States, NBC News reported that airports warned of “chaos” if Trump did not postpone the October 2020 deadline because so few Americans had obtained the new type of identification, which usually are marked with a star on the front of the card.
Trump on Monday said the new deadline would be announced “in a very short moment.”
New York first state to test treatment with blood from recovered patients
Hoping to stem the toll of the state’s surging coronavirus outbreak, New York health officials plan to begin collecting plasma from people who have recovered and injecting the antibody-rich fluid into patients still fighting the virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the plans during a news briefing Monday. The treatment, known as convalescent plasma, dates back centuries and was used during the flu epidemic of 1918 — in an era before modern vaccines and antiviral drugs.
Some experts say the treatment, although somewhat primitive, might be the best hope for combating the new coronavirus until more sophisticated therapies can be developed, which could take several months.
Trump, slammed for calling coronavirus 'Chinese virus,' says it's important to 'protect' Asian Americans
President Donald Trump, accused of fueling racism by labeling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," tweeted Monday that the country must "protect our Asian American community."
"They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!" the president tweeted.
NBC News has previously reported that Asians across the globe have reported experiencing xenophobia as a result of coronavirus fears, with several incidents involving physical harassment. Republican lawmakers and Trump have referred to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese virus,” which experts say could be fueling real-life acts of discrimination.
The president defended his use of the term, saying last week he did not believe it was "racist at all" to call coronavirus the "Chinese virus."