#Creators4Comics charity campaign raises more than $430,000 #Creators4Comics announced that its five-day charity campaign raised more than $430,000 to support comic and book stores. "Watching the book and comics communities unite and rise to the occasion to help the stores that are the backbone of our industry has been a heartening and inspiring experience," said Gwenda Bond, author of "Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds." The campaign — which was coordinated by the authors Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Gwenda Bond, Sam Humphries and Phil Jimenez — involved a series of more than 600 online auctions, whereby buyers could bid on books and other paraphernalia using #Creators4Comics on social media. Winning bidders donated their funds directly to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), an organization dedicated to supporting independent booksellers.







Video shows hospital staff cheering for 6-month-old who recovered from COVID-19 A heartwarming video showing hospital employees cheering for a 6-month-old who recovered from COVID-19 has gone viral on social media. The video, which was recorded at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, celebrates young Erin's recovery from COVID-19 after she spent 14 days inside an isolation room. Health care workers can be seen lining a hallway in the hospital, clapping as the young patient was moved out of isolation. 6 month old Erin 👶 was recently diagnosed with #COVID19 and was in an isolation room here for 14 days with mum Emma whilst being treated 🏥 Today, Erin beat COVID-19 & received a guard of honour by the treating team on our HDU as she was moved out of isolation 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hiYQFEaLmF — 🏥 Alder Hey 🌳 (@AlderHey) April 24, 2020 The video has been viewed more than 50,000 times after being posted to Twitter on April 24. In a statement posted on the hospital's Twitter account, Erin's mother expressed her gratitude to her daughter's health care team. "Thank you so much to each and every one of them, we couldn't have got through it without them. They are all truly amazing and we will be forever grateful," she said.







Navy holds off on reinstating captain fired after raising coronavirus concerns, wants deeper probe Captain Brett Crozier addresses the crew of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in 2019. US Navy via Reuters file The U.S. Navy's top civilian leader said he is calling for a deeper investigation into the circumstances around the firing of Capt. Brett Crozier, who was relieved of his command after the leak of a letter he sent detailing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Roosevelt. Top officials with the Navy last week recommended Crozier be reinstated. But acting Secretary James E. McPherson said that after reviewing the events and speaking with the chief of Naval Operations, he was left with unanswered questions. Read the full story here.







Dutch teens sail home across the Atlantic due to travel restrictions Dutch teens cheer on their schooner Wylde Swan after sailing across the Atlantic to their home in the Netherlands. Peter Dejong / AP A group of teenagers sailed 4,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic because they feared coronavirus restrictions would prevent them from flying home to the Netherlands. "It was really scary because before that we had been making jokes like, 'oh, we can always cross the Atlantic if necessary,' but it was more like a joke," said Isabella van den Hout, 16, after they docked in the Dutch port of Harlingen on Sunday. "And then it became a reality." The 24 students aged between 14 to 17, had planned to spend six weeks sailing Wylde Swan — the biggest topsail schooner in the world — around the Caribbean, learning nautical skills as well traditional academic subjects, from the 12 adult crew members and four teachers accompanying them. Read the full story here.







62,300+ Defense Department personnel supporting coronavirus efforts The Department of Defense said Wednesday more than 62,300 personnel were supporting COVID-19 relief efforts throughout the U.S. Nearly 45,000 National Guard members were supporting coronavirus response efforts at the direction of their governors, with state priorities focused on testing, screening, and logistical support through storing and distribution of medical supplies and food, the Pentagon said in a statement. U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for the department's active-duty operations in support of coronavirus efforts, had more than 14,500 people deployed, including approximately 4,400 medical personnel at 30 medical facilities nationwide, the department added. The department also said the Army Corps of Engineers had 50 FEMA Mission assignments totaling $1.8 billion with 15,000 personnel and 1,495 deployed in support of COVID-19 response operations.







Utah man ordered to stop selling silver products touted as COVID-19 cure A federal court ordered a Utah man to stop selling and promoting various silver products he's fraudulently claimed cure COVID-19. Gordon Pedersen of Cedar Hills, Utah, has claimed that having silver in the bloodstream will "usher" any coronavirus out of the body, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Pedersen was promoting and selling silver products through his companies My Doctor Suggests LLC and GP Silver LLC, and he promoted his products in a series of videos posted on YouTube in recent months. The injunction prohibits Pedersen from "continuing to sell or distribute their silver products for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease, including COVID-19." His assets were temporarily frozen in a separate order. A hearing on the government's request for a preliminary injunction is set for May 12. Pedersen — who identifies himself as a doctor and claims to hold numerous degrees — is not licensed in the state of Utah, authorities said. "Even in a time of great uncertainty, there are at least two unchanging realities. There are those who would unlawfully exploit our vulnerabilities, and there are those who will hold such parties accountable," U.S. Attorney John W. Huber for the District of Utah said in a statement. "COVID-19 is a dangerous disease, and American consumers must have accurate and reliable information as they make important health decisions."







NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio responds to criticism he singled out the Orthodox Jewish community New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday responded to criticism he singled out the Orthodox Jewish community on Tuesday after personally overseeing the dispersal of a crowd of hundreds of mourners at a Hasidic funeral in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. "I spoke out of real distress. I regret if the way I said it in any way gave people a feeling of being treated the wrong way," de Blasio said at a news briefing. "It was said with love, but tough love." "This kind of gathering has happened in only a few places. It cannot happen," de Blasio said. He also dismissed comparisons of the funeral Tuesday night to crowds that gathered earlier Tuesday to watch a flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds to honor health care workers. "No, it's not like people gathering in the park," de Blasio said. "No. It was thousands of people." The mayor said he loves and has worked closely with New York's Orthodox Hasidic communities. De Blasio lashed out at mourners late Tuesday night who had gathered for the funeral of a rabbi who died of the coronavirus. The mayor faced swift backlash for a series of tweets in which he denounced the gathering. "My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," he tweeted. "I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period." Images posted on social media show hundreds of people — some wearing face coverings — tightly packed on the street.






