Crew member on Zaandam cruise ship dies from the coronavirus A crew member from the ill-fated Holland America Zaandam cruise ship has died from the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the company said that Wiwit Widarto died on Wednesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow crewmembers," Holland America said in a statement. Widarto was hospitalized in Florida on April 2, the same day the Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam, docked in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The Zaandam spent two weeks at sea with passengers who contracted the virus before Florida gave permission for the ships to dock. A total of nine passengers and crew were taken to local hospitals while 45 others who were sick remained on the vessel. Four people died on the Zaandam, with at least two of them testing positive for the coronavirus.







NYPD now has 17 dead from COVID-19, but 600 out sick have returned to work Two more members of the NYPD have died of COVID-19, a police officer and a traffic enforcement agent, bringing the hard-hit department's total number of coronavirus dead to 17. The total number of uniformed members out sick also hit a new high of 7,155 Thursday night — almost 20 percent of the 37,000-member force. But Friday morning Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was able to announce to NYPD employees via Twitter that 600 police officers who had been out sick with symptoms of COVID-19 during the course of the outbreak have now returned to work. In total, 2,204 uniformed members of the force and 408 civilian members have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.







Turkey's death toll tops 1,000 The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,006 people in Turkey, according to the country's health ministry.







Coronavirus testing at home: What you need to know The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a rush for private companies to offer ways for people to test themselves for the virus from their own homes. But there's a lot of empty claims, hype and scams that consumers need to beware of — as well as crucial information that will help understand them how and why to avoid these fake tests. The most important thing to know is that the FDA has not yet approved any at-home diagnostic tests or at-home collection kits for the coronavirus. There are also no at-home antibody tests currently approved by the FDA. Read the fully story here.







New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says testing will be key to reopening the state New York's governor said testing for coronavirus infections will be key to reopening the economy and that he has spoken to the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut about working together toward that goal. "I would like to operate as a coalition with New Jersey and Connecticut because we are the tristate area," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday. He said all three states "would partner with the federal government" to get testing quickly up to scale "so that we can start to build that bridge to reopening the economy." New York "has been very aggressive on testing," with the state health department able to do 300 tests a day, the governor said. By next Friday, he said he expects that number to be 1,000 and the following week 2,000. He added that the state lab is now developing a fast, noninvasive antibody test for the virus. The governor also announced that the number of deaths reported in New York in the last 24 hours was 777, bringing the total from coronavirus to 7,844. Gov. Cuomo: Leveling off of New York coronavirus deaths 'a somewhat hopeful sign' April 10, 2020 03:07







Feds to probe dozens of deaths at nursing home for veterans The Justice Department on Friday opened a federal investigation of a Massachusetts nursing home for veterans where 32 patients have died since late March. Twenty-eight of the victims have tested positive for coronavirus. Nearly half the residents of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have tested positive for the virus, and almost 70 members of the staff have been infected, according to the state. The superintendent of the state-run facility was placed on leave, and 46 residents who tested negative were moved to a nearby hospital to keep them safe from the virus that raged through the nursing home. About 90 remain at the home. Read the full story here.







Boris Johnson taking short walks as coronavirus recovery continues U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken "short walks, between periods of rest" as he continues his coronavirus recovery, a spokesperson said Friday. "He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received," the spokesperson added. Johnson, 55, was moved out of intensive care Thursday after being admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday.






