CrossFit CEO steps down after inflammatory George Floyd comments

HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind,' says it will return with statement on race Recently launched streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday confirmed it removed the 1939 epic "Gone With the Wind" over racist depictions but said the movie will return later with more context. The original film will be brought back "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," a spokesperson for the service said in a statement. The move comes amid furious calls against racism and for police reform after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The Oscar-winning Gone With the Wind, starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Hattie McDaniel, Leslie Howard and others, and set in the South during the Civil War, has been criticized for minimizing the horrors of slavery. Read the full story here.







L.A. officer accused of repeatedly punching man is charged A Los Angeles Police Department officer who was seen on video repeatedly punching a man in an encounter in April has been charged with felony assault, the county prosecutor said Tuesday. Officer Frank Hernandez, 49, is set to be arraigned Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. "This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer," District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "We believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable." Prosecutors say Hernandez and his partner responded to a call of a trespasser at a vacant lot in Boyle Heights on April 27 and that "during a confrontation between police and the victim, Hernandez is accused of illegally punching the unarmed man more than a dozen times in the head, neck and body." Read the full story here.






