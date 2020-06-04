As crowds protest police violence, social distancing takes a back seat

U.K. minister tested for coronavirus days after Parliament returns Britain's Business Secretary Alok Sharma wiping his brow as he makes a statement in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday as lockdown measures ease during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Parliamentary Recording Unit / AFP - Getty Images A U.K. government minister has been tested for coronavirus after appearing unwell during a speech in Parliament Wednesday. Alok Sharma, the business secretary, was seen mopping his brow several times. The virus scare comes just days after many lawmakers returned to parliament following the end of arrangements — in place since April — that had allowed them to debate and vote online. MPs were highly critical of plans, with the opposition Labour Party condemning plans to force MPs with "shielding responsibilities" to vote in person. Opposition lawmaker Tulip Siddiq claimed the situation in parliament was "chaos." Under the U.K.'s new track and trace system, should Sharma test positive, individuals who had come into close contact with him will be asked to self-isolate for two weeks. Share this -







U.K. leads fall in global trust in government COVID-19 responses LONDON — People across almost all the world's leading rich economies have turned more skeptical about their governments' handling of the coronavirus pandemic with confidence slumping the most in Britain, a survey showed on Thursday. In May, in the Group of Seven nations as a whole, 48 percent of respondents approved of how authorities had handled the pandemic, down from 50 percent in April and 54 percent in March, the survey published by polling firm Kantar showed. Britain saw the biggest drop — a sharp fall of 18 points from April to 51 percent — while in the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Italy, the declines ranged between two and six points. Japan was the only country to show an increase. Britain's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally, making the country one of the worst hit in the world by the pandemic. Share this -







Senate passes bill to fix PPP loan program, sends to Trump for signature The GOP-controlled Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that seeks to fix the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides direct relief to small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., asked for a unanimous consent vote Wednesday evening and received no objection hours after Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., objected to its passage because he wanted assurances of changes to be made at a later time to the program. It now awaits President Donald Trump's signature. The bill, called the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act, eases restrictions on the popular program and comes after the program was scrutinized for providing aid to unintended recipients, such as large publicly-traded companies and many businesses around the country complained they either could not tap into loans or did not receive adequate funds to keep their business afloat and employees on the payroll. Click here for the full story. Share this -







George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy says George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, had coronavirus. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s full autopsy report released Wednesday said Floyd first tested positive for the virus April 3, nearly two months prior to his death. A prior release of the county autopsy attributed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use. Share this -







Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19, large study finds Researchers at the Microbiology Research Facility at the University of Minnesota work with coronavirus samples as a trial begins to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020. Craig Lassig / Reuters file Hydroxychloroquine was no better than a placebo at preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among people exposed to the virus, according to research from the University of Minnesota Medical School. The findings, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, are the first from a major clinical trial looking at whether the medication might be useful as a prophylactic. The study included 821 people who had been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, putting them at an elevated risk of developing the illness themselves. Read the full story here. Share this -







CES annual technology trade show will go ahead in January The country’s largest annual technology trade show, CES, is still on track to be held in Las Vegas in January, organizers said Wednesday. “We all face new considerations around attending conferences, conducting business and traveling to meetings,” the Consumer Technology Association, the group behind the event, wrote on its website. “Just as your companies are innovating to overcome the challenges this pandemic presents, we are adapting to the evolving situation.” The hands-on event typically draws around 175,000 people and features innovative products and devices for attendees to try out. The group said it will expand its selection of livestreamed CES content and roll out new cleaning and social distancing practices. It will expand aisles in many exhibit areas and add more space between seats in conference programs. For 2021, attendees will be encouraged to wear masks and avoid shaking hands. The event will have cashless purchase systems to limit touch points and provide enhanced on-site access to health services and medical aid. Share this -





