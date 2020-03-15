Trump proclaims day of prayer for victims President Donald Trump officially declared Sunday a special National Day of Prayer for Americans affected by coronavirus. "I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God's healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation," he said in a proclamation released late Saturday. "With God's help, we will overcome this threat." Trump asked everyone to participate. "I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones," he said in the proclamation. Share this -







Urban Outfitters closes stores Retailer Urban Outfitters announced on Twitter Saturday it was closing stores "until further notice" as a precaution. It joins a number of U.S. retailers, including Apple, that have announced store closures in the era of coronavirus. Urban Outfitters is one of the more prominent names in fashion and home goods to do so. Lululemon, which sells athletic clothing, said Friday its North American stores would be limited to the hours between noon and 6 p.m. Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of the Americas, said in an email to customers that Lululemon has also suspended in-store workout classes and events.







Criminal activity canceled in Salt Lake City Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020







Union employees petition UPS for more coronavirus protections Employees are petitioning UPS to increase worker protection from the coronavirus and expand support for sick workers. Teamsters for a Democratic Union, a grassroots organizing group made up of members of the union that most UPS drivers and loaders belong to, launched the petition late Friday. The group is calling on UPS to provide 14 days of sick leave to quarantined employees who have been diagnosed with, exposed to, or have symptoms of coronavirus, and asking that the company provide hand sanitizer to employees and increase cleaning of heavily-used areas. According to the petition, UPS workers exposed to coronavirus currently can only take an unpaid leave of absence, while other large employers like Amazon, Walmart and Kentucky Fried Chicken are paying up to two weeks of sick time for workers who miss work because of coronavirus. UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







Second death in New Jersey announced Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 - a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.



Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 15, 2020






