Leticia Miranda
8m ago / 11:10 PM UTC
Cruise lines suspend voyages
President Trump tweeted Friday evening that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises agreed to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days at his request. All of these companies had already announced suspended voyages earlier in the day.
The country’s biggest cruise companies announced a spate of suspensions throughout Friday afternoon. Royal Caribbean said it will halt all U.S. voyages for 30 days beginning Saturday. Carnival Corporation said it will stop dozens of voyages, and its subsidiary Princess Cruises will suspend its cruises through April 30. Norwegian said it suspended its ships until April 11. MSC Cruises canceled all its U.S. cruises through April 30.
Dennis Romero
29m ago / 10:49 PM UTC
Idaho reports state's first patient
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to offer details Saturday on the state's first patient.
The governor's office tweeted that he was expected to address the media at 5 p.m. from the statehouse.
Other details would be distributed afterward, the office said. The patient was described as the state's "first confirmed case." Earlier in the day, the governor signed a "proactive emergency declaration."
Alicia Victoria Lozano
32m ago / 10:45 PM UTC
Utah public schools close for 2 weeks
All Utah public schools will close for a two-week period starting Friday. After that time, the state will reassess conditions and decide whether students can return to the classroom.
Mike Hixenbaugh
25m ago / 10:52 PM UTC
Researchers: Blood of recovered patients could be used in treatment
A pair of Johns Hopkins University researchers says harvesting virus-fighting antibodies from the blood of previously infected patients could help some of those suffering from COVID-19.
The method of using "convalescent serum" dates back more than a century but has not been used widely in the United States in decades.
In a paper published Friday in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, Drs. Arturo Casadevall and Liise-anne Pirofski argued that collecting blood serum or plasma from previously infected people might be the best hope for treating severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the absence of vaccines or antiviral drugs.
Read the full story.
Alex Moe, Rebecca Shabad and Dartunorro Clark
54m ago / 10:24 PM UTC
House Democrats and White House reach deal on coronavirus aid package
House Democrats and Trump administration have reached a deal on a coronavirus aid package that includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize the financial markets, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday.
Pelosi said earlier the House is expected to vote on the bill Friday, which would send it to the Senate for a vote as early as Monday.
The deal was struck after numerous conversations over the last two days between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
“The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing,” Pelosi said Friday outside the speaker’s balcony on Capitol Hill.
Read what's in the deal.
Alexander Kacala
1h ago / 10:10 PM UTC
Italians break into song during quarantine in moving video
As Italy enters its first weekend under a countrywide lockdown, residents in the city of Siena found a new way to connect with one another: through song.
In a Twitter video that already has more than 1.5 million views, Italians singing from their balconies in unison. “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), is a traditional folk song for the people of Siena, usually sung to show local pride.
"In Siena, the city to which I am very attached, you stay at home but you sing together as if you were on the street," wrote one of the Twitter users who shared the video. "I was moved."
Rich Schapiro
1h ago / 10:09 PM UTC
The Bureau of Prisons is suspending inmate visits at all federal correctional facilities
The Bureau of Prisons is suspending inmate visits at all 122 federal correctional facilities for at least 30 days, the agency announced Friday.
The directive applies to friends and family members of prisoners, as well as lawyers. But exceptions will be made to attorneys on a case-by-case basis, the agency said.
The move is the most dramatic yet taken by the federal prison system to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Several state correctional departments announced on Thursday a suspension of inmate visits. The nation’s prisons and jails are especially vulnerable to outbreaks, experts say, due to the close confinement of inmates and often grimy conditions.
Senator tweets letter he sent Trump about pandemic team more than 600 days ago
Jane C. Timm
2h ago / 9:43 PM UTC
Trump says he will probably get tested soon for the coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "most likely" get tested for coronavirus but denied it was because he interacted with a man who later tested positive.
Trump was asked about the testing issue in the White House Rose Garden, where he declared a national emergency.
"Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said, when questioned by a reporter about standing next to an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend. Later, the aide, Fabio Wajngarten — who is seen in photos with Trump on social media — tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Read the full story here.
Adam Edelman
1h ago / 9:55 PM UTC
'I didn't do it': Trump claims no knowledge of White House pandemic unit's disbanding
President Donald Trump said Friday that he did not know anything about the elimination of jobs addressing global pandemics at the White House National Security Council.
Veterans of past disease outbreaks have said the downsizing of staff at the NSC's Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense — a unit sometimes referred to as the White House pandemic office — in 2018 was likely to hamper the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus.
"I didn't do it," Trump said when asked about the unit at a news conference to announce a national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak. "We have group of people. I could ask perhaps — my administration — but I could perhaps ask Tony [Fauci] about that because I don't know anything about it." He added, "It's the administration, perhaps they do that. You know, people let people go."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stood alongside Trump and other administration and business officials during the new conference. Fauci commented at a House hearing this week on the scrapping of the NSC unit, saying, "We worked very well with that office. It would be nice if the office was still there."