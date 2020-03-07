Cruise ship passengers learned of coronavirus infections from TV, not the ship

Downtown Seattle Starbucks employee tests positive A downtown Seattle Starbucks was closed and deep cleaned overnight after a worker was diagnosed with the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company’s executive vice president said in a statement Friday. "Late last night, we learned one of our store partners at our 1st & University store in downtown Seattle was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home for a period of time," Rossann Williams said in a message to partners. City officials have encouraged the company to reopen the store after further preventative cleaning. King County, where Seattle is located, has had 58 cases of COVID-19. Share this -







Florida announces two coronavirus deaths Florida health officials said late Friday two people have died from coronavirus in the Sunshine State. One of the deaths, in Lee County on the Gulf Coast, was one of three new "presumptive positive" cases, the Florida Department of Health said. The Centers for Disease Control has yet to confirm the virus testing done by state labs in these cases. Another death was a "previously announced case" in Santa Rosa County, near Pensacola, that declined, officials said. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the Santa Rosa County man was believed to be older than 70 with underlying health conditions. He had traveled internationally, he said. "He's not in shape to fully answer all the questions," the governor said, "so there's an investigation ongoing." The deaths bring the nationwide number of fatalities blamed on coronavirus to 17.







Facebook banning ads for medical masks Facebook's head of ads and business products said Friday that the social media giant is banning ads and commerce listings for medical masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend masks or respirators for the general public. Update: We're banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks. We're monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency. We'll start rolling out this change in the days ahead. — Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 7, 2020







Hawaii's first case was Grand Princess cruise passenger Hawaii hare reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus. The patient was on the Grand Princess cruise ship, now docked off the coast of San Francisco, Gov. David Ige said at news conference. The traveler disembarked last month in Mexico and flew home to Honolulu, officials said. The ship made four stops in Hawaii in February and carried at least four passengers from Hawaii. State officials want anyone who was on the ship to "self-quarantine." Last month officials said a couple from Japan was diagnosed with the virus after visiting Hawaii. But state officials have not officially counted the cases as originating in the Aloha State, and the exact source of the pair's exposure remained a mystery.







Postmates rolls out 'no contact delivery' option The food delivery company Postmates on Friday announced a "non-contact delivery" option amid fears of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. "Customers can now choose if they'd like to receive their order at the door or curbside or say they'd prefer for it to just be left at the door. The fleet member will be alerted to their preference at the time of delivery," a Postmates spokesperson said in an email. The company also announced it on its blog. Instacart on Thursday said it would offer a "Leave at My Door Delivery" option and that it had seen a surge in recent days in demand for powdered milk, canned goods, hand sanitizer and vitamins. DoorDash also has a feature enabling requests for food to be left at the door along with a photo of where the food should be left through the app, the company said.






