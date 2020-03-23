Cuban health workers arrive in Italy to staff field hospital

Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 2,000 Spain's death toll from the growing coronavirus pandemic has now topped 2,000, only three days after its number of deaths hit 1,000. The country's health ministry said Monday there are now 33,090 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,182 deaths in the country. Spain, the second hardest-hit country in Europe after Italy, sought to extend its state of emergency Sunday by another two weeks until April 11. Announced on March 14, it was intended to last 15 days, and bars people from all but essential outings. The extension would need to be approved by Parliament. “We are at war,” the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news briefing. Share this -







Iran records more than 1,400 new cases in 24 hours Iran confirmed more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Monday as the country struggles to contain its coronavirus epidemic. Health officials also announced 127 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,812. There are now a total of 23,049 confirmed cases in Iran, one of the global hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the U.S. offer to help in its fight against the virus, accusing U.S. leaders of being "charlatans and liars."







Rep. Ben McAdams hospitalized after coronavirus positive test WASHINGTON — Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive last week for the disease caused by the coronavirus, said Sunday night that he has been hospitalized since Friday because of "severe shortness of breath." McAdams said in a statement that he experienced worsening symptoms Friday evening and he called the hotline for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He said he was told to go to the hospital. "I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctor determines it is appropriate," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. McAdams said his experience has shown him "how critical it is to follow the advice of the CDC and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus."







Florida closes all state parks All state parks in Florida will close Monday for the foreseeable future as the state tries to stop the spread of coronavirus. The decision, made by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was announced late Sunday evening. Florida State Parks said on Twitter that while "many measures" had been taken to attempt to safely provide access to the parks, "this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health." Florida's announcement comes after the state fell under intense national scrutiny for keeping its beaches open for too long. Local officials in Florida towns and cities ended up taking it upon themselves to close beaches last week after the governor's initial refusal. Florida had 768 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths as of Sunday, according to NBC News tallies.







Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound closed over coronavirus fears The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City stands deserted Monday after closing to help stem the spread of coronavirus. Ahmad Gharabli / AFP - Getty Images Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was closed to worshipers on Monday to help stem the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Jordan, which acts as custodian of the site, announced. Employees who work at the compound, also home to the Dome of the Rock shrine, will continue to be able to access the area, and the call to prayer will still take place. The closure, which took effect at dawn on Monday, is in place until further notice. Israel has so far recorded 1,238 cases of coronavirus and one death.







London Tube packed as government warns people to stay apart Passengers squeeze into a busy Underground train in Stratford in east London on Monday. The U.K. government has warned people to practice social distancing, but has kept public transport running, and shops and parks open. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images







Hong Kong to ban tourist arrivals as coronavirus numbers rise Pedestrians wear face masks to protect against coronavirus in Hong Kong on Monday. Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images Hong Kong authorities said Monday they are banning tourist arrivals from the global financial hub as the city is facing a growing number of coronavirus cases. The city government announced 39 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 30 of which had a recent travel history, bringing its total to 357 and four deaths. The order kicks in on Wednesday. The semi-autonomous territory detected its first cases as early as January, but thanks to severe social distancing measures and a strong community response it has managed to avoid the scale of contagion seen in other countries and territories. It is now faces the risk that visitors carrying the virus could spread it, undoing efforts to contain it.







500 U.S. tourists depart Peru after border closure Hundreds of Americans have left Peru after getting stranded in the country amid travel chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Embassy in the country's capital Lima said they are working with the Peruvian government on all options for U.S. citizens to depart the country and are arranging charter aircraft. It said approximately 500 American tourists departed Peru this weekend, including some of the most urgent medical cases. Earlier this month, Peru issued a state of emergency, closing all international borders and leaving many Americans stranded and unable to get out.






