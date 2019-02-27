Cummings brings up check to question Trump's credibility

One of Cummings first questions went after a pair of reimbursement checks Cohen received for the $130,000 hush payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about her allegation of a 2006 affair with Trump — an affair Trump says did not happen.

Cummings' questions go at the heart of two things: Trump's claims he never had the affair and that he gave up overseeing his businesses to his sons.

However, an August 2017 check for $35,000 was signed by Trump, while a March 2017 check for the same amount was signed by both Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization Chief Operating Officer Allen Weisselberg.

It's also important for Cummings to get out on the table what he knows Republicans are going to harp on all day: That Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress. That helps explain why he sounds a little hostile to Cohen in his first question, putting some distance between himself and the witness. But he made a little slip-up, asking whether Cohen was a lawyer and truly understood the gravity of what he was saying. Cohen was forced to respond that he had been disbarred the day before, and was no longer a lawyer.