Cummings brings up check to question Trump's credibility

One of Cummings first questions went after a pair of reimbursement checks Cohen received for the $130,000 hush payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about her allegation of a 2006 affair with Trump — an affair Trump says did not happen.
Cummings' questions go at the heart of two things: Trump's claims he never had the affair and that he gave up overseeing his businesses to his sons.
However, an August 2017 check for $35,000 was signed by Trump, while a March 2017 check for the same amount was signed by both Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization Chief Operating Officer Allen Weisselberg.
It's also important for Cummings to get out on the table what he knows Republicans are going to harp on all day: That Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress. That helps explain why he sounds a little hostile to Cohen in his first question, putting some distance between himself and the witness. But he made a little slip-up, asking whether Cohen was a lawyer and truly understood the gravity of what he was saying. Cohen was forced to respond that he had been disbarred the day before, and was no longer a lawyer.
While it's pretty serious in the House Oversight Committee hearing room right now, the overflow room is a bit more relaxed.
"Watching this in the overflow room is like being in a political comedy club," tweeted Jeremy Barr, who covers the intersection of media and politics for The Hollywood Reporter, including a video in which some in the room chuckled at Cohen's line about Trump Jr.'s judgement.
He identified "Individual-1” as Donald Trump, but wouldn’t deign to mention one of the president’s current attorneys by name.
In two clear references to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen referred to the former New York City mayor as Trump’s "TV lawyer."
"I never imagined that he (Trump) would engage in vicious, false attacks on my family – and unleash his TV lawyer to do the same,” Cohen told the House Oversight Committee. He also noted that Trump’s “TV lawyer” had acknowledged the president reimbursed Cohen for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.
Giuliani has called Cohen “pathetic” and a “serial liar,” and suggested his father-in-law had ties to organized crime.
Questioning Cohen, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan went through what will likely be the Republican strategy for much of the hearing: Bring up Cohen's wrongdoings that had nothing or little to do with the president.
That included listing off times he had threatened journalists and the litany of crimes he pleaded guilty to last year that did not have any direct connection to the president. He questioned whether Cohen was lying to protect the president — or protect himself.
Another point Jordan highlighted was the length of time Cohen worked for Trump, before pointing out that he did not eventually get a job in the White House. Jordan suggested that the reason Cohen is blasting Trump is because he was sad about not being hired in the president's administration.
Cohen broke his somber demeanor briefly, smiling when Rep. Jim Jordan asked him about the "Women for Cohen" Twitter account that positioned him as a "sex symbol" — which was created and run by the tech firm he paid.
Cohen addressed the question on everyone's mind: Was there collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?
"Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia. I do not. I want to be clear. But, I have my suspicions," Cohen said.
He went on to say that "something clicked in my mind" about the Trump Tower meeting when Donald Trump Jr. came into the room during the 2016 campaign and walked behind his father’s desk, which Cohen called unusual, and could be heard clearly saying to his father, “The meeting is all set.” I remember Mr. Trump saying, “OK, good … Let me know.”
Cohen said Trump asked him to lie to his wife, Melania, about the hush payment to Stormy Daniels.
"He asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did," Cohen said. "Lying to the first lady is one of my biggest regrets. She is a kind, good person. I respect her greatly — and she did not deserve that."
Responding to the draft of Cohen's testimony earlier Wednesday, Roger Stone told NBC News that "Mr. Cohen's statement is not true."
In his testimony, Cohen said that "Trump knew from Roger Stone in advance about the WikiLeaks drop of emails. In July 2016, days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr. Trump's office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone. Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone. Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton's campaign."
Cohen, who has known Trump for decades, slammed Trump's character in his opening statement, saying "lying for Mr. Trump was normalized, and no one around him questioned it."
Mr. Trump is an enigma. He is complicated, as am I. He has both good and bad, as do we all. But the bad far outweighs the good, and since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself. He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind. He is capable of committing acts of generosity, but he is not generous. He is capable of being loyal, but he is fundamentally disloyal.
Donald Trump is a man who ran for office to make his brand great, not to make our country great. He had no desire or intention to lead this nation – only to market himself and to build his wealth and power. Mr. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the “greatest infomercial in political history.” He never expected to win the primary. He never expected to win the general election. The campaign – for him – was always a marketing opportunity.