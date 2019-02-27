Cummings: The days of this committee protecting the president at all costs are over

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the House Oversight Committee chairman, said in his opening remarks that Cohen's prepared testimony should be "deeply disturbing and troubling to all Americans."

"Ladies and gentlemen, the days of this committee protecting the president at all costs are over. They're over," Cummings said.

He added that Cohen's past lies still must be weighed by the committee and observers.

"Some will certainly ask if he was lying then, why should we believe him now," Cummings said, adding, "It's a legitimate question."

He said his committee is "in search of the truth."

"The American people have a right to hear the other side," he said of Cohen's testimony in comparison to Trump's words. "They can watch Mr. Cohen's testimony and can make their own judgment."

He said Cohen's testimony contains documents and other evidence to back up Cohen's statements, and they present "a host of troubling legal and ethics concerns about the president's actions in the White House and before."