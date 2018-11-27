Cuomo on 2020: 'I'm ruling it out'

As some Democrats start to walk back their Shermanesque denials of having 2020 presidential intentions, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is so far standing by his.

Months after he declared that if reelected in November (he was), he would serve out his full term unless "God strikes me dead," Cuomo told WNYC that he still isn't interested in taking on President Trump in 2020.

"I'm ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects, I’m gonna be here doing the job of governor," he said, pointing to his pushes on taxes and on transportation.

Unlike his father, whose flirtations with presidential bids both in 1988 and 1992 had many believing he'd be a frontrunner if he ran, Cuomo would have no shortage of competition on the Democratic side if he took the plunge.

But Republicans have been long preparing for the possibility of him running—America Rising has been laying the groundwork of an opposition research campaign against him since the start of the 2018 election cycle.

Cuomo cruised to reelection with 59 percent of the vote in November, months after vanquishing a progressive challenge from actress-turned-activist Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary.

Throughout the primary and the general election, Cuomo portrayed himself as a progressive who was able to get results, and as a bulwark against President Trump. But some progressives who wanted new blood were fired up by the prospect of Nixon's challenge and criticized Cuomo as a consummate politician.