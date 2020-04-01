Cuomo closes NYC playgrounds, says more than 83,000 test positive Cuomo: 'This is not just New York,' model suggests 16,000 state deaths April 1, 2020 02:00 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would be closing playgrounds in New York City since people in those spaces were continuing to violate social distancing guidelines. Open spaces in parks would remain open so that people could "walk around and get some sun," while keeping six feet apart, Cuomo said. Other announcements by Cuomo include: New York hospitals would be working together to share equipment and staff, and even shift patients when need be.

83,172 people have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 7,917 statewide since Tuesday. More than 47,000 of those cases are in New York City.

Nearly 400 more people have died in the state since the day before, bringing the toll to 1,941 deaths.

The number of hospitalized people increased from 10,929 to 12,226. About 300 more people were in intensive care, but 1,167 were discharged.







Pennsylvania placed under statewide stay-at-home order Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf placed his entire state under a stay-at-home order on Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The move, which now includes all 67 counties, comes as state health officials reported its largest single-day increase of more than 960 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 5,805. At least 74 people have died. Wolf, a Democrat, has called for residents to remain home except for essential trips. The Pennsylvania State Police also said it will no longer respond in person to some types of calls, including for lost and found items, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper.







Senators urge people to wear homemade face masks A pair of senators are urging Americans to begin wearing homemade masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in order to flatten the curve and buy the U.S. more time to develop an effective treatment. "If people need to be out in public, and they're likely to interact with other people, some kind of base covering will help to reduce the rate of transmission. It'll reduce the risk of infecting someone," Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., told reporters on a conference call Wednesday with Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo. They said that people should wear homemade face masks like a scarf or bandana and to leave N95 masks to medical professionals. People who have no symptoms should wear a face mask because the virus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people, added Toomey, who said he spoke to President Donald Trump Tuesday about their push for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue new guidance on masks. The current guidance advises that only sick people or those caring for a sick person wear masks. Bennett added, "it is awkward to walk around wearing a mask when everybody else is not wearing one. I think that's part of the reason why it's important for the CDC to weigh in here because it'll give everybody a sense of what their responsibility is to each other."







Restaurant owners demand insurance companies pay up A group of chefs including Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud and Wolfgang Puck is calling for insurance companies to pay out to help prevent hundreds of small businesses and restaurants from closing. While some business interruption insurance clearly states that insurers "will not pay for loss or damage caused by or resulting from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness or disease," even restaurants whose coverage does not contain that specific disclaimer say their claims are being denied. Without an insurance payout, a vast number of restaurants across the country will not be able to reopen and rehire staff, and some owners say they may have to close for good. "We need insurance companies to do the right thing and save millions of jobs," said Keller, who oversees a dozen restaurants. Mr. President @realDonaldTrump thank you for the call yesterday to talk about https://t.co/ThjtnunVB4 The 15.6 Million people in the restaurant sector who contribute $1 Trillion to the economy appreciate your support! @danielNY@WolfgangPuck @jeangeorges #werbigorg — Thomas Keller (@Chef_Keller) March 30, 2020







San Francisco Bay Area health officers extend stay-at-home order through May 3 Seven San Francisco Bay Area jurisdictions will extend their stay-at-home orders through May 3, Santa Clara County said in a press release. The prior order would have expired April 7, but health officers said in a press release that while it had helped reduce the rate of transmission, coronavirus cases in the area have risen and are straining healthcare resources. "Extending the stay-at-home order should reduce the number of sick patients seeking care at one time, giving us time to acquire more medical supplies for providers who will be providing care to people sick with COVID-19," Contra Costa County health officer Chris Farnitano said in the press release. The order indicates that people in the Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and the city of Berkeley must stay home, but can leave for essential needs such as grocery shopping. Non-essential businesses must remain closed.







6,100 NYPD officers call out sick The number of New York City police officers calling out sick continues to climb, with about 6,100 of them, or about 17 percent of the entire department, staying home on Wednesday, officials said. The NYPD has been hampered by the coronavirus, and Chief of the Department Terrance Monahan said more than 1,400 of its members, mostly uniformed and some civilian, have tested positive for COVID-19. Four civilian employees and one detective have died after contracting the virus so far. The nation's largest police force is now implementing their plan to have administrative and narcotics officers out in patrol cars to fill the void.







Man wanted cops to shoot him because he may have coronavirus, NYPD says Police shot a New York City man after he advanced on them with a gun early Wednesday morning in the Bronx, according to senior New York Police Department officials. The man later told investigators in a post-shooting interview at the hospital he was positive for COVID-19 and wanted the cops to shoot and kill him, according to the NYPD. "This was apparently attempted suicide by police officer," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "He is overweight, has diabetes, he thought he was gonna die so he wanted the cops to shoot and kill him." The man advanced on officers in the Bronx just before 4:00 a.m. with a black powder pistol. He was shot and struck in the hip and back after officers repeatedly told him to drop his weapon, according to police. The incident was recorded on police body cameras and the man, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.







'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76 SYDNEY — "Star Wars" actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76. The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack's agent Jill McCullough said in a statement. Jack appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" as General Ematt, as well as "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens." Andrew Jack in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Lucasfilm / Disney






