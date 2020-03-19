Cuomo: Fear and panic is a 'worse problem' than the coronavirus right now

Minnesota classifies grocery store workers as emergency personnel Minnesota has classified grocery store workers as emergency personnel, allowing them to access free child care provided by the state. As people continue to practice social distancing and restaurants and bars remain closed, grocery store workers have essentially become first responders to the crisis, making sure everybody stays fed. For this reason, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz added store clerks, stockers, food preparation personnel, cleaning staff and deli staff at grocery stores to the list of "Emergency Tier 2" workers, according to an executive order dated for Tuesday. Workers with school-age children are now entitled to free-care provided by school districts. In a Wednesday tweet, the Minnesota Grocers Association thanked the governor, saying it will allow workers to keep doing their job. .@GovTimWalz has classified “food distribution workers,” which is store clerks, stockers, etc, as Tier 2 emergency works. This allows frontline workers childcare as they serve and feed Minnesotans. Thank you @GovTimWalz for supporting our industry during this challenging time! — MN Grocers Assoc. (@MNGrocers) March 18, 2020 Vermont's governor said on Wednesday he will take the same measure. Share this -







EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, saying he was "in good spirits." I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020 Last week, Britain and the E.U. agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for this week in London due to the outbreak. Share this -







Christmas lights ‘spread happiness’ during pandemic It may be March but some people are turning their holiday lights back on to help spread some cheer during the coronavirus outbreak. Rob Makowsky posted a photograph of his lit-up house on twitter, noting that he “figured the world could use a bit more brightness.” Decided to turn our Christmas lights back on our house tonight. Figured the world could use bit more brightness.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TGCUMWRLON — Rob Makowsky (@robmakowsky) March 19, 2020 Others have taken similar actions to “spread happiness” during the outbreak. One Delaware man noted that the effort was easy — he hadn't yet taken his lights and decorations down. Share this -







Amazon closes NYC warehouse after employee diagnosed with coronavirus Amazon closed one of its facilities in New York City after a worker there was diagnosed with coronavirus, a spokesperson for the company told NBC News. Employees at the Queens warehouse were sent home with full pay, and "we are supporting the individual who is now in quarantine," the spokesperson said. It is unclear when Amazon plans to reopen the site, in Woodside. The Queens worker is the first known U.S. Amazon employee to be diagnosed with the virus, according to CNBC. Amazon confirmed on Monday that at least five workers at warehouses in Spain and Italy had tested positive. Share this -







Australia and New Zealand close borders to foreigners The Qantas check in area stood empty at Sydney International Airport on Thursday. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images Both New Zealand and Australia closed their borders to all foreigners starting Friday, as they stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that citizens and permanent residents can still return, but their options are running out as many commercial airlines are cancelling flights. “I’m not willing to tolerate risk at our borders,” Ardern told the media conference. New Zealand so far has 28 cases of coronavirus, but no deaths. The announcement came shortly after neighboring Australia announced the same measure. Australia has recorded around 600 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths as of Thursday — a relatively small number compared to other countries. However, officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of an exponential rise in cases. Share this -







Biden and Sanders campaigns 'in regular contact' to discuss coronavirus Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign said late Wednesday that it's been in touch with Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign since last week and have been exchanging ideas about how the U.S. should respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC News that they've been in "regular contact at a senior level," talking about how the outbreak is affecting their campaigns and how to adjust their activities in the 2020 presidential race. Bedingfield said the two campaigns have their differences, but they are collaborating to promote the health and safety of their staff. Sanders returned to Vermont late Wednesday after being in Washington Wednesday to vote for the coronavirus aid bill. Share this -







Olympic flame handed over to Japan for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo A performer stands next to the Olympic flame in Athens, Greece during the Olympic flame handover ceremony on Thursday. The flame will travel to Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Aris Messinis / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







European Central Bank announces $810 billion emergency plan The European Central Bank announced a 750 billion euro, or $810 billion, plan late Wednesday to calm markets and help the economy in the "euro area" — the monetary union of 19 of the 27 European Union member states. The central bank said it would use the fund, named the "Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program," to buy government debt and well as private sector securities before the end of 2020. The announcement comes as markets and local economies around the world are increasingly unstable, and confirmed coronavirus case numbers are rising significantly across Europe and the U.K. Share this -





