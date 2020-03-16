Cuomo mobilizing National Guard to find buildings to convert to emergency hospitals, calls for federal help Cuomo: Federal government 'must' step in before coronavirus overwhelms hospitals March 16, 2020 04:34 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he is mobilizing the N.Y. National Guard to seek out facilities that can be converted into emergency hospital space in anticipation that the curve of new infections will almost certainly not be flattened enough to prevent the state's hospital systems from being overwhelmed. Cuomo called on the federal government, specifically the Army Corps of Engineers, to build such emergency facilities, saying they have the greatest capability to quickly expand the total number of beds throughout the country. And Cuomo said that all elective surgeries scheduled in the state could be postponed. Share this -







GOP senator says Trump should 'step back' from response messaging Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she would like President Donald Trump to "step back" and appoint a public health official to be the spokesman for the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. "My suggestion would be Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been around for decades and is such a well-regarded infectious disease specialist," Collins told reporters in the state capital in remarks first reported by the Portland Press Herald on Friday. Collins' spokeswoman Annie Clark confirmed her remarks to NBC News on Monday. Collins said that the federal government is making progress in dealing with the outbreak but she "isn't satisfied with the response." "I think that the messaging at the federal level has been inconsistent, and when you are dealing with a novel virus like this, it's very important that health professionals be out front and that there be a consistent message," she said, the newspaper reported.







Romney to propose giving every U.S. adult $1,000 Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday that he will propose a provision that would give every U.S. adult a $1,000 check in any additional coronavirus relief measure that Congress considers. "Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy," his office said in a press release. "Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options." Romney also called for providing federal loans to small businesses for short-term obligations, factoring unexpected housing, travel and other costs related to the outbreak into Pell Grant awards, and allowing deferment of student loans to recent graduates affected by the crisis. Romney called on the Senate to "swiftly pass" the House-passed aid package this week. The Senate has not yet scheduled a vote on that measure.







E.U. considers 30-day restriction on nonessential travel to region The head of the European Commission has proposed a 30-day restriction on nonessential travel to the region. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, one of the two most powerful European Union institutions, said in a recorded announcement that she has brought a restriction proposal to European heads of state. "As I have just informed our G-7 partners, I propose to the heads of state and government to introduce temporary restriction on nonessential travel to the European Union," she said. The restriction would be in place for 30 days, with the possibility of an extension. Long-term E.U. residents, family members of E.U. nationals, diplomats, people transporting goods, people commuting for work and people helping deal with the coronavirus outbreak would be exempt.



1⃣Green lanes/fast lanes giving priority to essential transport to keep the mobility sector going & ensure economic continuity



2⃣Temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU (30 days) pic.twitter.com/9bda9MntF0 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 16, 2020 Share this -







No seating at Starbucks Chairs are stacked in a Starbucks coffee shop that remained open for customers purchasing for take-away on Monday in New York City. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in the city. John Minchillo / AP







NFL draft to proceed next month, but public events canceled NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that teams' selection of players will be televised and proceed as scheduled April 23-25. However, public NFL draft events will be cancelled. The league will continue exploring options for how the process will unfold and will provide information as it becomes available, Goodell said. "The decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Goodell said. He added that he looks forward to "evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."







Austrian Airlines to suspend operations Austrian Airlines will temporarily suspend scheduled flights starting Thursday as the result of entry restrictions imposed by many countries amid the coronavirus outbreak. The airline said the last flight will land in Vienna on March 19. Until then, flights will bring back as many passengers and crews home as possible, the company added.







Cuomo announces drive-through testing sites, waiving park fees New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced drive-through coronavirus testing sites on Long Island, Staten Island and in Rockland County, among other measures he's taking to combat the outbreak. Cuomo also said at a Monday press conference that he's waiving all state park fees so that people are more encouraged to spend time outside in less densely packed areas. In addition, Cuomo announced that at least 50 percent of state and local government employees must now work from home, and he said private businesses in the state should conduct the same practice when possible.






