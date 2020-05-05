Cuomo: NYC shutting down MTA 'for the first time in history' to disinfect subway cars

Photo: Museums reopen in Germany Visitors wearing protective face masks look at sculptures at the Zwinger Palace complex in Dresden Tuesday as it reopened to the public. Museums across Germany are reopening as authorities ease lockdown measures. Matthias Rietschel / Getty Images Share this -







WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that a report that COVID-19 had emerged in December in France, sooner than previously thought, was "not surprising", and urged countries to investigate any other early suspicious cases. The disease later identified as COVID-19 was first reported by Chinese authorities to the WHO on Dec. 31 and was not previously believed to have spread to Europe until January. "This gives a whole new picture on everything," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a U.N. briefing in Geneva, referring to the French report. Read the full story here.







New York state hospitalizations decrease while deaths rise slightly New York state has a total of 9,600 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a slight decrease from the previous day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference on Tuesday. He also announced an additional 230 deaths, higher than the 226 new deaths reported Monday but down from the 280 on Saturday. "It's painful, painful news for New Yorkers," Cuomo said of the fatalities, urging residents to continue to wear masks. "It's the smart thing to do. It's also the right thing to do," he said.







Two iconic NJ beaches to partially reopen Two of New Jersey's iconic beaches -- Avalon and Stone Harbor -- will reopen Friday for people to run, walk, fish and surf as long as they follow social distancing rules, the boroughs said in a joint memo. No "stationary" activities like sitting and lying down or large groups will be allowed on the stretch known as 7 Mile Beach. All other public areas, including the boardwalk, playground, and recreation centers, will remain closed. Beaches will be patrolled to enforce social distancing measures. The neighboring Avalon and Stone Harbor are both located in Cape May County in southern New Jersey.







15 children in N.Y.C. identified with rare COVID-linked condition. More cases are likely out there. At least 15 children in New York City have been hospitalized with a mysterious illness believed to be linked to COVID-19. The children, who range in age from 2 to 15 years old, have shown symptoms consistent with other inflammatory illnesses, such as Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome, which affect the heart and blood vessels. Read more here.







Doctor sews clear masks to help hearing-impaired patients As face masks become a part of everyday life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a North Carolina doctor is sewing and distributing clear masks to help her hearing-impaired patients. Dr. Sheri Mello, an audiologist at the Raleigh Hearing and Tinnitus Center, told NBC affiliate WRAL that traditional face masks made treatments with her hearing-impaired clients very difficult as the mask muffles her voice and blocks lip reading. "The traffic noise was getting to be a bit much," Mello told WRAL. "We went out to service our clients who had hearing aids that weren't working, but when we came up to them with the covered masks, they had difficulty hearing us." Wanting to help her patients and also keep everyone safe, Mello began researching sewing patterns for clear masks. With the help of clients and other volunteers, she has been able to produce and distribute clear face masks to anyone in need, free of charge. "If you don't have hearing loss, it's very difficult to relate to, so you don't realize the struggles sometimes that somebody might have in understanding what you're saying," a hearing-impaired client Doug Dieter told WRAL. "I think it's a great way to help a lot of people out."







Obama to deliver commencement address for 2020 high school graduates Former President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement message for high school seniors during a televised event, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020." Obama is expected to address how the coronavirus pandemic has forced students across the country to adjust to online classroom learning and miss out on critical rites of passage like graduation. The commencement special is hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and will feature special guests, including LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, and the Jonas Brothers. It will simultaneously air on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX at 8 p.m. ET on May 16, along with more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners.







The future of dining out? Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images Patrons eat in between plastic partitions set up to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok on Tuesday. Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images






