Cuomo: pandemic is 'no time for politics'

Twenty-five nurses and physicians from the Cleveland Clinic welcomed at NY hospital







NJ woman who organized protest charged with violating stay-at-home orders A New Jersey woman who organized a protest of Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was charged with violating that same order. The protest took place on Friday outside the Statehouse and at other locations in Trenton, the state's Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in his daily briefing, calling it a "prohibited event." The woman who organized the protest, Kim Pagan, was charged by New Jersey State Police with violating the governor's emergency orders, which prohibits all gatherings.







'No excuse now' on marriage with ceremonies by video, NY gov. says New York officials said Saturday they will allow people to get marriage licenses remotely as the coronavirus pandemic continues and marriage bureaus are closed to the public. Clerks will also have the authority to perform wedding ceremonies over video. "Video marriage ceremonies, there's no excuse now when the question comes up for marriage," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "You can do it by Zoom."







New York Gov. Cuomo says COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 'but it's not over yet' While the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations has declined in New York, the numbers are still high, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference Saturday. Around 2,000 new coronavirus hospitalizations are still taking place in the state daily, suggesting "it's not over yet," according to Cuomo. At least 540 New Yorkers died of coronavirus Friday, the lowest daily death rate the state has seen this week. The rate of infection has also gone down in part thanks to "what we have all done to flatten the curve," Cuomo said. With social distancing, the rate of infection has dropped to 0.9, meaning one person with COVID-19 infects about one other person. Cuomo said that ramping up testing is crucial for reopening the state without increasing the rate of infection. Increasing New York's capacity to do more tests would also help "find people with the virus and trace their contacts," he said. The governor called on the federal government "to oversee the supply chain" in order to help laboratories get what they need to increase testing. He also urged the federal government to improve their efforts to coordinate response efforts with states.







Photo: India locks down entire population Children wait to receive free food distributed in a slum during a lockdown to check the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on Saturday. As governments around the world try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, India has launched one of the most draconian social experiments in history, locking down its entire population, including an estimated 176 million people who struggle to survive on $1.90 a day or less. Rajanish Kakade / AP







How to watch Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together at Home' concert "One World: Together at Home," a concert event produced by Global Citizen and touted as one of the largest (virtual) gatherings of major artists and influencers since Live Aid in 1985, is being held in support of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including front-line health care workers, and the World Health Organization. The event — curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — will air Saturday, April 18, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. ET on all NBC networks, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW and iHeartMedia channels. A digital stream of "One World: Together At Home" will begin at 2 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Yahoo, Apple platforms and Twitch. Read the full story here.







Pentagon extending travel restrictions for military personnel through June 30 The Department of Defense announced Saturday that it would extend travel restrictions for all military personnel through June 30th due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The travel restrictions were initially in place through May 11th. The new date will go into effect on Monday, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan told reporters on a phone call Saturday morning. The Pentagon also said that Defense Secretary Mark Esper will formally review the travel restriction policy every 15 days.







United States tops 700,000 cases More than 700,000 people in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus. The country crossed that threshold Saturday as Virginia reported 562 additional cases and 27 deaths, and Ohio reported 249 probable cases. Puerto Rico also announced 50 new cases and two deaths. The U.S. leads all countries in reported deaths, 36,734, and cases, 700,664, as of 10:55 a.m. ET Saturday, according to NBC News' tracking.







Britain passes 15,000 coronavirus deaths Britain's coronavirus death toll rose by 888 to 15,464 on Saturday, the U.K.'s health ministry said. Of the more than 350,000 people in the country who've been tested for COVID-19, 114,217 tested positive. Britain recently extended its nationwide lockdown measures for at least three more weeks due to concerns that relaxing the rules could cause a "second peak" which could "substantially" increase the number of deaths, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.






