Cuomo says New York state may be seeing 'possible flattening of the curve'

New York rabbi: 'We can be many faiths during this week, but we are one family' Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, the executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, spoke about the challenges of safely continuing religious practice amid the coronavirus outbreak in a Monday interview with Craig Melvin on MSNBC. "It's really a time of contradiction," Rabbi Potasnik said. "We say let everyone enter, when it comes to our house of worship, and the doors are locked." In the days leading up to Passover and Easter, Rabbi Potasnik encouraged people to practice in ways that are safe, such as turning to online services, and encouraged unity during tough times. "We can be many faiths during this week but we are one family and I think when this is over there's going to be a recognition that we need each other, face to face," he said.







Top Trump aide says Fauci's caution on possible coronavirus treatment warrants a 'second opinion' President Donald Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution about the effectiveness of an anti-malaria drug that the president has been urging as a treatment for coronavirus warrants a "second opinion." Asked about an Axios report that he and Fauci got into a heated argument about the drug during a coronavirus task force meeting on Saturday, Navarro told CNN, "There was that discussion on Saturday, and if we didn't have disagreement and debate in the Trump administration, this administration would not be as strong as it is." A source told Axios the dispute started when Navarro said the studies he'd seen on the effects of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, show "clear therapeutic efficacy." Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Navarro there's only anecdotal evidence, leading Navarro to angrily declare the studies he'd seen are "science, not anecdote." Read the full story here.







California to loan 500 ventilators to hard-hit New York California is loaning 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to help hard-hit states like New York treat critically ill coronavirus patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday. "We still have a long road ahead of us in the Golden State — and we're aggressively preparing for a surge — but we can't turn our back on Americans whose lives depend on having a ventilator now," Newsom said in a statement. "I know that if the tables were turned and we were experiencing a hospital surge, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators just as we are today." New York has the most coronavirus cases of any state, with more than 130,000 confirmed as of Monday. While the total number of daily patients admitted to intensive care units has dipped in recent days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned the state could run out of ventilators to treat patients whose respiratory symptoms have advanced past the point of being able to breathe on their own.







Photo: Sanitizing shoppers in Albania A woman passes through a disinfection tunnel before entering a market, as authorities take measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, in Tirana on Monday. Florion Goga / Reuters







Billie Eilish, Lizzo and other stars to perform in globally televised concert to support health care workers Broadcast TV networks are collaborating to air an unprecedented, globally televised fundraiser to celebrate and support health care workers on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen announced on Monday. The special, "One World: Together at Home," will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature musicians alongside health care workers from around the globe discussing their experiences. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's," Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement Monday. Three late-night comics — Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — will helm the event, along with characters from "Sesame Street." The star-studded event will feature a long list of musical artists, including Elton John, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Paul McCartney. The show will be broadcast by ABC, NBC, CBS and radio operator iHeart Media. It will be streamed on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Instagram, and YouTube.







Trump, Biden trade barbs over possible virtual Democratic convention President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden traded shots Monday over the possibility that Democrats could hold a virtual convention this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a 'Virtual' Convention, one where he doesn't have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?" Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. Biden hit back moments later. "Mr. President, I hope we can gather in Milwaukee, but that is going to depend on you stepping up and doing what needs to be done to handle this pandemic," he tweeted. "I have laid out how you can do that." Mr. President, I hope we can gather in Milwaukee, but that is going to depend on you stepping up and doing what needs to be done to handle this pandemic. I have laid out how you can do that: https://t.co/YLHCGEKnUB. Happy to discuss anytime. https://t.co/ePQuQKkeZV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 6, 2020 Read the full story here.







Fact check: Trump doubles down on unproven hydroxychloroquine claims Trump spent much of his Sunday night coronavirus briefing boasting about the potential use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, as a COVID-19 treatment. When the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked about the drug, which has not been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-19, on Sunday night, Trump intervened: "I've answered that question — maybe 15 times. You don't have to answer." "There's signs it works on this — very strong signs," the president said. "I've seen things that I sort of like. What do I know, I'm not a doctor, I'm not a doctor, but I have common sense. The FDA feels good about it. As you know they've approved it — they gave it rapid approval." This isn't true: The FDA has not approved a proven treatment for COVID-19. Read our fact check here.







The Masters eyes November for rescheduled tournament Statement from Chairman Ridley:



"We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game."



Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020






