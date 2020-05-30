Customs and Border Protection used drone over Minneapolis

A CBP spokesperson said it received a request to dispatch an unmanned aircraft system from its federal law enforcement partners to assist with “situational awareness” through live video.
“The unmanned aircraft system provides live video feed to ground law enforcement, giving them situational awareness, maximizing public safety, while minimizing the threat to personnel and assets,” according the statement.
CBP said that its Air and Marine Operations regularly work with officials across federal, state and local agencies to help with both “law enforcement and humanitarian relief efforts.”
The American Civil Liberties Union reacted online to reports of a drone over Minneapolis, that it “should be halted immediately.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also weighed in on social media too, stating, “We need answers.”
“After arriving into the Minneapolis airspace, the requesting agency determined that the aircraft was no longer needed for operational awareness and departed back to Grand Forks,” a CBP spokesperson added.
Ben Kesslen
6m ago / 4:12 AM UTC
Two NY lawmakers report being pepper-sprayed during Brooklyn protests
Two New York lawmakers attending a protest in Brooklyn Friday night said they were pepper-sprayed by New York City police officers.
Diana Richardson, a New York State Assemblywoman, said she was also pepper-sprayed while peacefully protesting.
“This is uncalled for," Richardson told a reporter at the scene.
Myrie also said he and Richardson were handcuffed by police. The news comes just hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's police officers "have been given a very clear instruction: as always, respect peaceful protest.
Car drives through protest crowd in Bakersfield, California, sending people fleeing
A vehicle sped through crowds of protesters in Bakersfield, California, Friday, sending demonstrators who had been in the roadway running for safety and enraging the crowd, video showed.
A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear from officials if anyone was injured.
A reporter with NBC affiliate KGET tweeted that a car "drove full force through the crowd" and one woman was later seen being taken away in an ambulance, but it was unclear whether that person was hit by the vehicle or what the injuries may have been.
this is the car that sped through the blm protest in bakersfield. it was a man in a white shirt that was driving !! pic.twitter.com/7qNWyi4Lk2
Crowds of protesters held signs and chanted outside police headquarters over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after being pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Signs had slogans including "Black Lives Matter," "Make Racists Afraid Again" and "No Justice No Peace" with cars driving by and honking, video showed.
Crowds chanted "George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe." KGET reported that the crowd was several hundred.
As Floyd was on the ground with the knee on his neck, he said that he could not breathe. Four police officers have been fired. One of those, the officer who was seen in video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.
Jonathan Allen
26m ago / 3:53 AM UTC
Protesters gather outside White House
WASHINGTON — The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd reached close to the doorstep of the White House Friday night, as demonstrators tussled with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers in riot gear over metal barricades.
Gathering for hours in Lafayette Square, a public park across a closed street from the White House, demonstrators chanted and threw objects across a security line.
As of 11:45 p.m., the protest had not turned violent. But there was little sign that it was subsiding. The sound of helicopters flying overhead could be heard through the heart of the city periodically for several hours Friday night.
Ben Kesslen
29m ago / 3:50 AM UTC
Louisville, Kentucky, sees second night of protests
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that protests had escalated in his home borough of Brooklyn late Friday night.
De Blasio's dire tweet came not long after an NYPD van was torched by protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this.