CVS addresses reports of hand sanitizer shortages "We're working with our suppliers to meet customer demand for these products," the pharmacy chain said in a statement. "This demand may cause temporary shortages at some store locations and we re-supply those stores as quickly as possible." Share this -







Pelosi calls for 'science-based, evidence-based' response House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, said it was important for the federal government to have "a well-coordinated, science-based, evidence-based approach" in tackling the virus. She also called for "calm" preventative measures instead of "panic." Share this -







Google provides insight into public questions about coronavirus Data from Google shows that people in the U.S. have questions about the new coronavirus, including "how to prepare" and "how many people have died." The top question in the past week is straightforward: "What is coronavirus?" But people are also searching for how many U.S. cases there are and what they should do if the contract the virus. Google Google's data also shows that search interest has been strongest in Hawaii, followed by areas in and around San Francisco. Share this -







From Cannes to cars to concerts, global events face coronavirus challenges The Cannes Film Festival will continue as planned this year, despite the fact that a resident tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization said on Friday. The A-list festival, which runs from May 12-23, is the latest major event to face the challenges of the viral outbreak. On Thursday, Facebook said it would cancel its biggest event of the year, the F8 developer conference, which had been scheduled for May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California. The Geneva International Motor Show was canceled on Friday, and Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile phone trade show, was canceled this month. However, organizers for SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas, are currently proceeding with plans to host the annual music, film and interactive festival March 13-22. Share this -







CDC: 62 coronavirus cases in U.S. There are a total of 62 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., the CDC said Friday. Of those cases, 44 cases are among individuals repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, head of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Two of these cases are new, she said. Three cases are among individuals repatriated from Wuhan, China. The remaining 15 cases are among individuals diagnosed in the U.S. Twelve of these patients had traveled back from China and two contracted the illness through close contact with a traveler; the source of one case is still unclear. Share this -







SXSW organizers: We have no plans to cancel at this time The annual festival of media, film and music in Austin, Texas, is "proceeding as planned," a spokesperson said. The festival is slated to run from March 13 to March 22. "Safety is a top priority for SXSW, and we work closely with local, state, and federal agencies year-round to plan for a safe event," the spokesperson said. "Where travel has been impacted, especially in the case of China, we are seeing a handful of cancellations. However, we are on par with years past in regard to registrants who are unable to attend." The spokesperson added that SXSW organizers were ramping up efforts to halt the spread of the virus according to Austin's public health recommendations. Share this -







Illinois virus patients have fully recovered, governor announces Both of the coronavirus patients from Illinois have made a "full recovery," the state's governor said in a news release. "The immediate health risk to the state remains low," Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said. Share this -







Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers' tongues, and to empty holy water fonts — both as precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem announced the measures on Thursday, shortly after the start of Lent, the 40-day season leading up to Easter. Millions of pilgrims frequent Jerusalem and other holy cities such as Nazareth and Bethlehem each year. Share this -







Sign of the times A pharmacy displays a sign that there is no returns on N95 face masks in the Manhattan borough of New York on Feb. 27, 2020. Carlo Allegri / Reuters Share this -





