CVS to hire 50,000 workers, including those furloughed from other companies

CVS Health plans to immediately hire 50,000 new workers, with many roles filled by people who were furloughed from other companies because of the coronavirus, the company announced Monday.

The drugstore chain said it will hire temporary, part-time and full-time store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center workers and customer service representatives.

It plans to hire employees from major clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.

CVS Health employees will also receive $150 to $500 bonuses and an additional 24 hours of paid sick leave in addition to 14 days of paid leave for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 or needs to be quarantined as a result of potential exposure.