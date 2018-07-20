Daily Beast highlights journalists' frustrations with high-powered lawyers of high-powered men

Washington Post contributor Irin Carmon had a message for everyone assembled at the Mirror Awards for journalism in June: there's a systemic problem.

Her speech, embedded below, provides important context to a report from The Daily Beast published Thursday that several high-profile people hired a law firm to kill or soften stories about alleged sexual harassment — including the Post's story on Charlie Rose's conduct at CBS and the company's slow response.

Carmon and Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain won the award for Best Story on Sexual Misconduct in the Media Industry for their piece on Rose.

"The stories that we have been doing are about a system," Carmon said. "The system has lawyers and a good reputation.”

The Daily Beast story notes that authors Brittain and Carmon were not happy about those efforts.

“Indeed, the system is sitting in this room,” Carmon said at the event. “The system is still powerful men getting stories killed that I believe will one day see the light of day.”

The Daily Beast story also noted that the law firm was hired by Matt Lauer, the former "Today" host who was fired by NBC News for inappropriate sexual behavior.

Carmon, who was previously a national reporter for MSNBC and NBC News, recently joined New York Magazine as a senior correspondent to cover a variety of women’s issues, the Supreme Court and media. The Daily Beast notes that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, currently executive producer of “60 Minutes,” was also at the Mirror Awards event.