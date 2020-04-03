After resisting efforts to shut doors, Hobby Lobby has closed all stores OKLAHOMA CITY — Hobby Lobby announced that the ongoing coronavirus crisis is prompting it to close its stores until further notice. In a statement, the Oklahoma City-based crafts retail chain said it also is furloughing all of its store employees and many of its corporate and distribution workers. Hobby Lobby had resisted efforts to close its stores as nonessential services, saying its sale of fabric was essential. A team enforcing Denver’s shelter-in-place order had issued citations to Hobby Lobby stores. On Thursday, deputies in Dallas County, Texas, served Hobby Lobby with cease-and-desist orders for it to close or be found in violation of the county’s order closing all nonessential businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19. Hobby Lobby describes itself as the world’s largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer with more than 900 stores in 46 states with more than 43,000 employees, according to the chain’s website. Share this -







Hospital at NYC's Javits Center starts taking patients A 2,500-bed emergency medical facility being run by the U.S. Army in New York's the Javits Center began taking COVID-19 patients Friday night, the governor's office said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the center, which had initially been planned to take non-virus patients, would instead take only those suffering from the coronavirus illness. The New York City area has been called the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, and as of 5 p.m. Friday it had more than 56,000 cases with 1,867 deaths in the city itself, according to the city's health department. Cuomo said in a statement Thursday that he asked President Donald Trump to allow the Javits Center facility to take COVID-19 patients, and the president agreed to the request. Cuomo thanked Trump for his quick action in the matter. The Defense Department said Friday that in addition to the Javits Center, COVID-19 patients would also be taken at federal medical stations set up at convention centers in New Orleans and Dallas. After 9/11, we served as a staging area for first responders & our staff played a small part in the recovery effort. We’re proud to step up again for #NewYork. Thank you to our electricians, carpenters, freight handlers, engineers, plumbers, cleaners & security officers. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/eNsUDhjzBc — Javits Center (@javitscenter) April 4, 2020 Share this -







75 people connected to San Antonio long-term care facility infected As long-term care facilities become a growing concern during suffer coronavirus outbreaks, 67 patients and eight staff members at one San Antonio center have been infected. Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Friday prohibited nursing home staffers from working in multiple facilities in an attempt to slow the virus' spread. Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has had one resident die, and eight of its staff members have the virus, according to city and county officials. Sixty-seven residents of 84 have coronavirus, the mayor said. "Seniors are some of our most vulnerable residents," Nirenberg said in a statement. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had been reluctant to use the most common tool to fight the virus, stay-at-home social distancing, but relented this week, saying Friday, "The best thing Texans can do to help maintain hospital capacity is to stay at home." SOUTHEAST NURSING & REHABILITATION:



75 total people in connection with the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation facility have tested positive, including 59 residents yesterday.



1 of the facility’s residents is included among the 9 we’ve lost to COVID-19...



4/14 — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) April 4, 2020 Share this -







Americans stranded in Russia after last flight canceled just before takeoff A long line of travelers line up at a service desk at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport seeking answers after Aeroflot flight SU102 was abruptly canceled Valerie Donski Hundreds of Americans are stranded in Russia after the last flight scheduled to leave the country was canceled as they sat on the plane Friday. Aeroflot flight 102, which was scheduled to fly from Moscow to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, was preparing to depart when the pilot announced that the trip had been called off. “A couple of people just started shouting,” said Joe Democritos, an English teacher trying to get back to New Jersey. “They were saying ‘I refuse to leave the plane. I will not leave the plane,’ in Russian, then they got the police to escort people off the plane.” The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued several alerts this week encouraging citizens to book the Aeroflot flight, noting that it “may be the last flight available this month” due to strict travel restrictions from the Russian government. Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross called the cancellation “inexplicable” in a series of tweets. “To those of you who were boarded on Aeroflot 102 today only to have it canceled moments before takeoff, we understand and share your frustration.” Renowned ballet dancer Julian Mackay was on the plane and took to social media to document the confusion. Videos posted to the Montana native’s Instagram account show bewildered travelers trying to get information from airport staff. The State Department is working to organize a charter flight for citizens, but it requires the approval of the Russian government, according to an alert on the Embassy website. Passengers have been encouraged to seek lodging for the time being. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-hIqghgco6 Share this -







AG Barr urges home confinement for some inmates at federal prisons U.S. Attorney General William Barr is calling for the release of eligible inmates at federal prisons hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. In a memo to the Bureau of Prisons director, Barr said he wants to speed up the process of sending select federal inmates in Connecticut, Louisiana and Ohio to home confinement because of the threat the outbreak poses at those facilities for elderly prisoners and those with pre-existing health conditions. "While the [Bureau of Prisons] has taken extensive precautions to prevent COVID-19 from entering its facilities and infecting our inmates, those precautions, like any precautions, have not been perfectly successful at all institutions," Barr wrote in the memo. Inmates who are identified as eligible for home confinement should be processed immediately and transferred following a 14-day quarantine at an appropriate facility, Barr said. "It is vital that we not inadvertently contribute to the spread of COVID-19 by transferring inmates from our facilities," he wrote. "Given the speed with which this disease has spread through the general public, it is clear that time is of the essence. " Share this -







Pink says she's recovered from virus, will donate $1 million Singer Pink, who said Friday that she is recovering from COVID-19, announced via Twitter that she is donating $1 million to help health care professionals in the fight against coronavirus. Half will go to Philadelphia's Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund, and the other $500,000 will go to Los Angeles' emergency fund, she said. Pink's mother worked at Temple for 18 years, according to the singer. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not making testing more widely available," she said in a tweet. "The illness is serious and real." (1 of 2) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/giodqm0PWf — P!nk (@Pink) April 4, 2020 Share this -







COVID-19 death toll in U.S. climbs to more than 7,000 As of Friday night, more than 7,000 deaths in the United States have been linked to the coronavirus disease COVID-19, according to an NBC News count. Overall, the country has more than 275,500 cases. In New York City, which is currently considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, deaths rose by 305 and reached 1,867 as of 5 p.m., according to numbers from the city's health department. New York state overall has had more than 102,800 cases with more than 2,900 deaths, according to the NBC News count. More deaths were also reported in many other states, including more than 100 in New Jersey, where 646 people have died according to the state health department. Michigan has had 479 deaths as of Friday, and Louisiana has had 370 deaths reported, according to health departments. The count of more than 275,500 positive COVID-19 cases across the U.S. by Friday night reflects an increase of more than 30,000 cases from Thursday night, according to NBC News' tally. The count of coronavirus cases includes active cases, those who have recovered, those who have died and those who have been repatriated to the U.S. Share this -





