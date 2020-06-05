Dallas implements ‘duty to intervene’ policy after George Floyd’s death The Dallas Police Department implemented a new “duty to intervene” order in a reaction to watching co-workers of a Minneapolis police officer either assist or stand by as George Floyd suffocated to death while the officer applied pressure with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. “It shall be the duty of every employee present at any scene where physical force is being applied to either stop, or attempt to stop, another employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required,” the new general order says, according to a news release obtained by NBC affiliate KXAS on Thursday evening. The order was developed to create a culture where what happened to Floyd does not happen again, the statement said. It came after protesters gathered outside the Dallas Police Association building on Thursday to ensure police accountability, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. Share this -







Paris police ban rallies at the U.S. Embassy over coronavirus concerns The Paris police have banned two rallies meant to take place Saturday outside the U.S. Embassy, citing restrictions on large gatherings in place to stop the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the week, the Defense League for Black Africans in France had scheduled a demonstration to denounce racism and in solidarity with protesters in the U.S. A June 2 demonstration against police violence and racism was also banned by police, but 20,000 people attended to protest near the Palais de Justice in central Paris. People in Paris, France run from tear gas as they attend a banned demonstration on Tuesday held in memory of Adama Traore, a black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the U.S. GONZALO FUENTES / Reuters Share this -







Mobile, Alabama, removes Confederate statue without warning MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Mobile, Alabama removed a Confederate statue early Friday, without making any public announcements about it beforehand. The bronze figure of Admiral Raphael Semmes had become a flashpoint for protest in the city. AL.com reported that it was removed from its pedestal after being vandalized this week and before demonstrations announced for Sunday calling for it to be taken down. The removal of the 120-year-old figure follows days of protests in Alabama and across the nation over killings by police of African Americans. Some other Confederate symbols are coming down around the South. The city of Birmingham removed a towering obelisk after another statue was toppled by protesters. Virginia's governor has decided to remove a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, after city authorities said they'll remove other Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue. Share this -







NYPD 'detained' food delivery worker, mayor says it's 'not acceptable' New York City police "detained" a delivery person for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew on Wednesday evening, even though city guidelines exempt delivery people, according to videos on social media and the police department. The video, filmed by Kirsti Karttunen, shows a food delivery driver who worked for DoorDash — a food delivery service company — handcuffed by multiple police officers. The officers tell him to calm down as he shouts. This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice pic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM — Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020 Police told NBC affiliate WNBC that the delivery worker was "detained" for a short period of time until his credentials were verified, then he was released. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio later tweeted that “This is NOT acceptable and must stop. Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from the curfew.” “We are alarmed by reports that a courier appears to have been arrested this evening in New York City shortly after curfew,” DoorDash said in a statement. “We are gathering information and are in contact with city officials to determine what transpired. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so, and we are prepared to provide them with our support.” Share this -







Police try to stop Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney due to coronavirus fears Protesters hold an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Australia on Friday. Rod McGuirk / AP Police challenged whether a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday in Sydney is too much of a virus risk. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is among those who criticized the plans, saying of the protesters: “I say to them, don’t go.” Outdoor gatherings in Australia's largest city are restricted to 10 people, while up to 50 people can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes. In Canberra, organizers of a rally Friday that attracted about 2,000 demonstrators handed out masks and hand sanitizer. Most protesters kept a recommended social distance but drew closer to hear speeches. Public gatherings are limited to 20 in Canberra, but police did not intervene. School teacher Wendy Brookman, a member of the Butchulla indigenous people, said Australia should not accept more than 430 indigenous Australians dying in police custody or prison in the past three decades. “We’re not here to jump on the bandwagon of what’s happened in the United States,” Brookman said. “We’re here to voice what’s happening to our indigenous people.” Share this -







California mayor quits after email with 'I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police' The mayor of Temecula, California, has resigned after sending an email that read "I don't believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer" — something he blamed on a speech-to-text program he uses because he has dyslexia. Mayor James "Stew" Stewart had previously apologized and said in a statement Wednesday "I absolutely did not say 'good' I have no idea how that popped up." He said he intended to say he did not think there had ever been a person of color murdered by a police officer locally. Thursday night in a Facebook post, Stewart said in part: "My typos and off-the-cuff response to an email on a serious topic added pain at a time where our community, and our country, is suffering." "I may not be the best writer and I sometimes misspeak, but I am not racist," Stewart said. "I deeply regret this mistake and I own it, entirely. I am truly sorry." Stewart said he would step down as mayor and from the city council effective immediately. The email came in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last week. The white officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck and three other officers have been fired and criminally charged. Temecula is a city of around 114,700 in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. Share this -







NFL stars call on league to 'admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting' Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality. The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/sfwF9Uvgaa — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 5, 2020 Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the question, “What if I was George Floyd?” The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner. The video closes with the players insisting they “will not be silenced.” They also demand the NFL state that it condemns “racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.” The NFL has been a flashpoint for protests over police violence ever since Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during national anthems before games. Kaepernick has since gone unsigned — and emerged as a leading voice in opposition of police violence. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke against Floyd's death but has been accused of hypocrisy and insincerity in his response, with critics pointing to the way the league handled Kaepernick's protest against police brutality in 2016. Share this -





