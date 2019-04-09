North Carolina Democrat banks $1.6 million in three months ahead of special election

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Democratic House hopeful Dan McCready says he raised $1.6 million in the first three months of 2019 as he gears up for the special election triggered by allegations of absentee-ballot fraud during his congressional race last year.

McCready's haul is significant, particularly for an off-year. And it almost matches the $1.65 million McCready raised in the final fundraising quarter before his 2018 matchup with Republican Mark Harris.

The Democrat's campaign added in a statement that it closed the quarter with $1.46 million in cash on hand. A full accounting of McCready’s fundraising in the first fundraising quarter will be filed with the Federal Election Commission by April 15.

While Harris appeared to have emerged victorious in the 9th District race last November with a narrow, 905 vote lead, state officials never certified the result because of allegations of fraud.

Further investigation by prosecutors and the state Board of Elections unearthed allegations that an operative working with the Harris' campaign was involved in a scheme that improperly handled absentee ballots.

The operative, Leslie McCrae Dowless, was indicted for his alleged role in the scheme. And the state board ordered that the district hold another election because the 2018 results had been tainted.

McCready is expected to win the Democratic primary for the fall's special election, but there's more uncertainty on the other side. In 2018, Harris edged out Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary, but has said he would not run again in the special election, citing health concerns.