Danica Roem Becomes First Transgender State Legislator

Democrat Danica Roem became the first transgender person to be elected to a state legislature on Tuesday after defeating a 13-term member of Virginia's House of Delegates.

Roem, a former newspaper reporter, first made history in June after defeating three other Democrats to become the first transgender woman to win a primary race to serve in the state government.

Hillary Clinton won Roem's district with more than 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 election.